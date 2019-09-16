Boys Soccer

Rockport 2 Triton 0

The Vikings continue to roll and move to 5-1 on the season with the win on the road Monday.

Andrew Guelli and Charlie Prentiss were the Rockport goal scorers, Camden Wheeler had a shutout in net.

Rockport returns to action on Wednesday at home against Manchester Essex (6:30 p.m.).

Girls Soccer

Manchester Essex 1 Newburyport 1

The Hornets move to 3-1-2 with the draw against the leader in the CAL Kinney standings.

The Clippers scored first but Manchester Essex salvaged a point with a goal from Maya Baker in the second half.

The Hornets host Rockport on Wednesday (5:30 p.m.).

Tags

Recommended for you