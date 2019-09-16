Boys Soccer
Rockport 2 Triton 0
The Vikings continue to roll and move to 5-1 on the season with the win on the road Monday.
Andrew Guelli and Charlie Prentiss were the Rockport goal scorers, Camden Wheeler had a shutout in net.
Rockport returns to action on Wednesday at home against Manchester Essex (6:30 p.m.).
Girls Soccer
Manchester Essex 1 Newburyport 1
The Hornets move to 3-1-2 with the draw against the leader in the CAL Kinney standings.
The Clippers scored first but Manchester Essex salvaged a point with a goal from Maya Baker in the second half.
The Hornets host Rockport on Wednesday (5:30 p.m.).
