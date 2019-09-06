Boys Soccer
Rockport 3,
Hamilton-Wenham 2
The Vikings exploded for three second half goals, the final one from Nick Costa with eight minutes to go to give them a win in their season opener.
The Generals took a 1-0 lead at the break but Rockport tied it up on an early second half goal from Andrew Guelli on an assist from Dillon VanDerPool. Guelli then assisted on Costa’s first goal of the night to give the Vikings a 2-1 lead, only for Hamilton-Wenham to come back and tie the score a short time later. Ivo Allen assisted on Costa’s game winner. Austin Matus, Tom Micalizzi and Mike Nocela played well on defense as did keeper Camden Wheeler, whose best stop came in the first half to keep it a one-goal game.
The Vikings are back in action on Friday at Amesbury (3:45 p.m.).
Girls Soccer
Manchester Essex 6, Ipswich 5
The Hornets (2-0) broke out to a 6-1 lead at the half and held on as Ipswich almost mounted a huge comeback with four second half goals.
Dasa Hase led the offense with three goals, Maya Baker, Wrede Charlton and Elizabeth Loring had a goal each.
Manchester Essex returns to action on Friday at Hamilton-Wenham (3:45 p.m.).
Field Hockey
Marblehead 3, Gloucester 1
The Fishermen dropped a tough one on the road Wednesday in their season opener, their first conference loss since 2016.
Jenna Smith scored the Gloucester goal, Cate Delaney had a big game all over the field.
The team returns to action on Tuesday at home against Danvers (7 p.m.).
