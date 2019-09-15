Boys Soccer
Rockport 2 Innovation Charter 1
The Vikings move to 4-1 on the season with the win on the road Saturday. Rockport dominated territorially but Innovation Charter had the score tied in the final 10 minutes of play.
Charlie Prentiss scored the winner on a pass from Austin Matus. Nick Costa got the Vikings on the board in the first half on a pass from Andrew Guelli.
Rockport travels to Triton on Monday night (6:30 p.m.).
Manchester Essex 4 Pentucket 0
Wayland 3 Manchester Essex 2
The Hornets (4-1) had an extremely difficult stretch of games on Thursday and Friday and split the two while playing well on both nights.
Manchester Essex opened up the stretch with a shutout of Pentucket. Kellen Furse scored three times to pace the offense with Finn Kiernan scoring the other goal. Naderson Curtis had two assists while Kai Carroll and Josh McPherson had an assist each.
On Friday, the team gave defending Division 3 North champ Wayland all they could handle as Thomas Birkeland scored twice to give Manchester Essex a 2-0 lead. Furse also had a big game.
The Hornets travel to Newburyport on Monday (3:45 p.m.).
Field Hockey
Lynnfield 5 Rockport 1
The Vikings (2-1-1) were hit with their first loss of the season on Friday but played well against a Cape Ann League Kinney power.
Colleen Murphy had the Rockport goal with an assist from Lucy Twombly. The team is back in action on Tuesday at Triton (6:30 p.m.).
