Field Hockey
Rockport 3 Amesbury 1
The Vikings (3-8-3) were led by three goals from senior captain Colleen Murphy to earn the win at home on Tuesday.
The teams went into the half tied 1-1, but Murphy found the back of the net twice in the second half. Samantha Budrow played well in goal with seven saves, Rizza Anderson and Winnie Gao led the defense while Lucy Twombly was strong in the midfield.
Rockport hosts North Reading on Thursday (3:45 p.m.).
Golf
Gloucester 43.5 Peabody 28.5
Gloucester sweeps the season series against Peabody with the win on Monday at Bass Rocks Golf Club.
Gloucester wins came from Cam Muniz (7.5-1.5), Mike Calamo (6.5-2.5), Jack Delaney (6-3), Dylan Orlando (5.5-3.5) and Ryan Bergin (5.5-3.5)
The Fishermen travel to St. Mary’s on Wednesday (3:30 p.m.).
