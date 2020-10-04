Field Hockey
Rockport 3 Hamilton-Wenham 0
The Vikings started off the season in impressive fashion with a shutout win on Friday at Ryan Curley Field. Tess Campbell scored a pair of goals to lead the offense, Lucy Twombly also had a goal. Nicky Cournoyer played well in goal, especially early in the game when she was under heavy pressure.
Rockport returns to the field on Tuesday at home against Ipswich (3:30 p.m.).
Boys Soccer
Manchester Essex 4 Ipswich 0
The Hornets were all over the Tigers in Saturday’s season opener. Naderson Curtis led the way for the Hornets, factoring in on every goal with three goals and an assist. Beren Schmidt had a goal while senior captain Jack Roberts and Rumor DeWidt assisted on Curtis’ first two goals on long through balls.
Girls Soccer
Manchester Essex 2 Ipswich 0
The Hornets opened up the season on Saturday with a shutout. Maddie Lawler opened the scoring in the first half and Mechie O’Neil added an insurance goal late in the second half.
Hamilton-Wenham 3 Rockport 0
The Vikings dropped their season opener on the road Saturday. Alexa Osier played well in goal with several impressive stops under pressure.
The team is back in action on Wednesday at Ipswich (4 p.m.).
Golf
Triton 149 Rockport 105
Rockport ran into the top program in the Cape Ann League on the road Thursday, falling in a battle of the Vikings at Olde Newbury Golf Club.
Rockport was led by Bowen Slingluff’s 22 points. Jack Cahill and Will Cahill each had 19 while Jake Engel added 17.
Rockport 123 Hamilton-Wenham 102
The Vikings (3-2) bounced back from Thursday’s loss with an impressive win over a previously unbeaten Generals team.
Rockport was led by 30 points from Will Cahill. Jack Cahill had 25 while co-captains Jake Engel and Ethan Anderson had 20 and 18 points respectively. The team travels to Pentucket on Tuesday (3:30 p.m.).
Newburyport 169 Manchester Essex 126
Manchester Essex moves to 3-2 after turning in a solid score on the road Saturday.
The team is back in action on Tuesday at home against Ipswich (3:30 p.m.)
Cross Country
Manchester Essex 17 Georgetown 44 (Boys)
Will Kenney led the way for the Hornets in their season opener on Thursday, finishing with a time of 14:57. The Hornets girls also picked up a win via forfeit as Georgetown was not able to field five runners.
The boys and girls are back in action on Thursday at Hamilton-Wenham (3:30 p.m.).