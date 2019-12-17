Girls Basketball
Rockport 54 Tech Boston 30
The Vikings move to 2-0 with the dominant win at home on Monday in what head coach Mike Wilson called “a great game from everyone on the team.”
Kylie Schrock outscored Tech Boston on her own with 33 points. Taylor Frost had six points and drew praise from Wilson for her defense and rebounding, Holly Gagnon also had six points.
Hockey
Rockport 7 Nashoba Tech 3
The Vikings move to 1-1 with their first win of the season on the road Sunday night.
Andrew Guelli powered the Rockport offense with two goals and an assist. Giovanni Recupero had a goal and two assits, John Andrew and Rowan Silva a goal and an assist and Frew Rowen two assists to round out the multi-point scorers. Aidan Arnold and Nick Black each scored their first career goal while Dougie Pratt and Mike Nocella each added an assist for their first career points.
The Vikings return to action on Thursday at Shawsheen (7:10 p.m.).
