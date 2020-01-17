Girls Basketball
Rockport 56 Academy of Notre Dame 31
The Vikings move to 7-3 with the road win on Thursday, their second straight victory.
It was a close game at the half, with Rockport leading 29-23. In the second half, the Rockport defense took over, holding Academy of Notre Dame to just eight points to run away with the win.
Kylie Schrock led the offense with 31 points, Holly Gagnon had 14.
Rockport returns to action on Monday at home against Georgetown (12 p.m.).
Manchester Essex 54 Georgetown 21
The Hornets move back above .500 at 5-4 with the dominant win on Friday night.
Gianna Huet led Manchester Essex with 17 points, Bridget Twombly had 10 while Emily Jacobsen and Sophia Pomeroy each scored nine.
The Hornets host Amesbury on Monday (6:30 p.m.).
Boys Basketball
Rockport 63 Ipswich 52
The Vikings (3-8) avenged an opening night loss to the Tigers with an impressive league win on Friday night.
Gavyn Hillier led the way for Rockport with 28 points while going 12-for-12 from the free throw line. Bowen Slingluff had 17, Austin Matus 10.
The Vikings are back in action on Monday at home against Georgetown (1:30 p.m.).
Manchester Essex 64 Georgetown 53
The Hornets stay hot and improve to 9-1 on the season, breaking open the game in the second half after a close first.
It was a balanced scoring night for Manchester Essex with four players in double figures. Frank Wood and Mason Paccone led the way with 16 points each, Kellen Furse had 13 and Jack Shaw 12.
Swimming
Gloucester 97 Lynn Classical 89
The Fishermen won their third straight meet and improve to 4-3 on the season.
Wins came from Willow Barry in the 100 backstroke, Sam Groleau in the 100 breaststroke, Caroline McKay in the 100 freestyle, Jack Fernandes in the 100 butterfly, the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams of Madison Moseley, Sam Groleau, Charlie Groleau and McKay.
Gloucester hosts Marblehead on Tuesday (7:45 p.m.).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.