Golf
Rockport 121 Pentucket 75
The Vikings improve to 6-5 with the win on Monday at Rockport Golf Club.
Jake Engel was the top scorer of the day with 25 points. Will Cahill scored 22, Bowen Slingluff 21 and Jack Cahill 19.
Rockport travels to Amesbury on Tuesday (3:30 p.m.) and then finishes up the regular season on Wednesday at Ipswich Country Club with the Old Cape Ann Classic against Manchester Essex and Ipswich (3:30 p.m.).
Boys Soccer
Marblehead 3 Manchester Essex 1
The Hornets fall to 7-2-4 with the non-league loss at home on Monday.
Kellen Furse put the Hornets up 1-0 in the first half but the Magicians scored the final three goals for the win.
Manchester Essex travels to Hamilton-Wenham on Thursday (3:45 p.m.).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.