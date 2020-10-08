Golf
Rockport 127 Pentucket 85
The Vikings move to 4-2 after putting up another strong team score in Tuesday’s match at Rockport Golf Club.
Bowen Slingluff led all scorers with 29 points. Jack Cahill had 24, Will Cahill 23 and Jay Jarrett scored a season high 22 points.
The Vikings are back in action on Thursday at home against North Reading (3:30 p.m.).
Manchester Essex 126 Amesbury 64
The Hornets move to 5-2 with the win at home on Wednesday. They return to action on Thursday at Lynnfield (3:30 p.m.)
Girls Soccer
Ipswich 5 Rockport 2
The Vikings (0-2) got goals from Talia McWilliams and Bezzy Strong. They’re back in action on Saturday at Pentucket (10 a.m.).