Golf
Rockport 107 Ipswich 97
The Vikings move to 2-2 with the win at Rockport Golf Club.
Bowen Slingluff was Rockport’s top scorer with 22 points. Will Cahill had 20, Jake Engel and Ethan Anderson had 17 points each.
Rockport takes on Manchester Essex on Thursday at Essex County Club (3:30 p.m.).
Manchester Essex 115 Amesbury 100
The Hornets continue to roll in the early season, moving to 4-1 with the win.
Ian Taliaferro and Theo Parianos led the team with 25 points each.
Beverly 53 Gloucester 19
A young Fishermen squad ran up against a tough Panthers team on Tuesday at Bass Rocks Golf Club as the visitors won all eight individual matches en route to the win.
Jack Costanzo, Jack Delaney, Dylan Orlando and Matt Taormina were Gloucester’s top performers at the No. 1-No. 4 spots.
Gloucester is right back at it on Wednesday at Winthrop (4 p.m.).
Field Hockey
Manchester Essex 2 Newburyport 1
The Hornets remain unbeaten on the season at 4-0-1 and remain in first place in the Cape Ann League Baker Division.
Amy Vytopila and Cagney Pallazola were the Manchester Essex goal scorers.
The team travels to Rockport on Thursday (6 p.m.).
Triton 5 Rockport 1
The Vikings move to 2-2-1 after running into one of the CAL Kinney’s top programs.
Triton scored all five goals in the first half, Tess Campbell found the back of the net for Rockport in the second half with an assist from Lucy Twombly. Winnie Gao, Kayla Colbert and Jolie Frontiero also played well for Rockport.
