Golf
Rockport 116 Ipswich 83
The Vikings moved to 5-2 with Wednesday’s win at Ipswich Country Club.
Will Cahill led the way for Rockport with 25 points. Ethan Anderson chipped in 22 and Bowen Slingluff 20.
Rockport 121 North Reading 110
The team currently sports a record of 6-2 after another win on Thursday at Rockport Golf Club.
The Vikings had four golfers score 20 points or more with Bowen Slingluff and Will Cahill scoring a team high 23. Ethan Anderson had 22 and Jack Cahill 20.
Manchester Essex 147 Lynnfield 104
The Hornets move to 6-2 with the road win on Thursday.
Cross Country
Manchester Essex 26 Hamilton-Wenham (boys)
Will Kenney turned in a first place finish to move the Hornets to 2-0 on the season.
Hamilton-Wenham 19 Manchester Essex 39
The Hornets move to 1-1 with the loss. Both the boys and girls are back in action next Thursday at Amesbury (3:30 p.m.).