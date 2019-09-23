Golf
Rockport 132 Gloucester 96
The Vikings move back to .500 at 3-3 with their highest team score of the season on Monday at Rockport Golf Club.
Jake Engel led all scorers with 31 points, Jay Jarrett scored 27, Jack Cahill had 20 while Bowen Slingluff and Will Cahill had 19.
Jack Costanzo and Matt Taormina led Gloucester with 18 points.
The Vikings are right back at it on Tuesday at North Reading (3:30 p.m.).
Rockport goes up against North Reading at Hillview GC tomorrow. Gloucester is also back on the links on Tuesday as it travels to Swampscott (4 p.m.).
Field Hockey
Rockport 0 Everett 0
The Vikings move to 2-3-3 with a disappointing draw at home on Monday.
Winnie Gao played well for the Vikings, who travel to Masconomet on Wednesday (3:45 p.m.).
