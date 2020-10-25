Area Roundup: Rockport golf wins CAL Baker

The Rockport golf team ended the season on a high note Friday. Not only did the Vikings edge out rival Manchester Essex, 133-130 at Rockport Golf Club, they clinched the Cape Ann League Baker Division championship with the win.
Rockport finishes up the season at 9-3, 8-2 in Cape Ann League action to finish just ahead of the Hornets, who finish up the regular season at 8-4, 7-3 in the CAL.
The league championship came down to the final hole as Rockport’s No. 8 golfer, Roy Gebhardt IV, carded a 21 to push Rockport to the three-point victory.
Jack Cahill led all scorers with 30 points while Will Cahill added 25. Senior captain Ethan Anderson had 19 points including a 40-foot putt on his final high school shot.
The Hornets were led by Sean O’Neill’s 26 points while Theo Parianos had 24 and Sam Athanas 23.
Rockport’s season may have been abbreviated, but it was surely a memorable one. The Vikings lost only two matches in Cape Ann League play, to the top two teams in the CAL Kinney Division in undefeated Kinney champ Newburyport and 2019 Kinney champ Triton. Rockport finished the season unbeaten in CAL Baker competition.
Field Hockey
Manchester Essex 8 Amesbury 1
The Hornets move to 5-1 with the dominant win at home on Friday.
Manchester Essex got goals from Lily Athanas, Amy Vytopilova, Callie Patrick, Torrin Lee Kirk, Phileine DeWidt and Caroline MacKinnon in the victory.
The team returns to action on Tuesday at North Reading (5:30 p.m.).
Girls Soccer
Manchester Essex 1 Amesbury 1
The Hornets move to 2-1-2 with the draw against the defending CAL Baker champs.
Dasa Hase was the goal scorer for the Hornets, who are back in action on Wednesday at home against North Reading (4 p.m.).
Boys Soccer
Manchester Essex 0 Amesbury 0
Amesbury has proven to be a real thorn in the side of local soccer teams. After tying Rockport on Thursday, the winless Indians earned another point against the Hornets on Saturday at Hyland Field.
Finn Carlson earned the shutout in goal for Manchester Essex, which returns to action on Wednesday at North Reading (4 p.m.).