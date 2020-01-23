Hockey
Rockport 4 St. Joseph’s Prep 1
The Vikings get back to the .500 mark (5-5-3) with the win on the road Wednesday night.
Rockport was all over the host from the get-go and was powered by goals from Rowan Silva, A.J. Curcuru, Frew Rowen and Gio Recupero.
The Vikings will be looking to climb above .500 for the first time this season on Saturday at Minuteman (7 p.m.).
Girls Basketball
Manchester Essex 56 Lowell Catholic 37
The Hornets improve to 6-5 with Wednesday night’s win.
Emily Jacobsen led the team with 18 points, Gianna Huet added 17 and Emma Fitzgerald eight.
Manchester Essex has a big game on Friday night at home against Ipswich (7 p.m.).
