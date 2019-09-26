Boys Soccer
Rockport 0 Manchester Essex 0
The Hornets (5-1-4) and Vikings (6-2-2) battled to a draw for the second time in eight days and Manchester Essex remains at the top of the Cape Ann League Baker Division standings.
It was an incredibly well played game between the two league rivals and a fitting tie as both teams played well on both ends of the field.
“I thought it was the best game we played all year long and the best game I’ve seen Manchester Essex play from going against them and scouting them,” Rockport head coach Dave Curley said. “It was two structured, disciplined teams going up and down the field.”
Goal keepers Ben Gutal of Manchester Essex and Camden Wheeler of Rockport each made big saves to preserve the tie. Austin Matus had a big game on defense for the Vikings and on throw ins from the sideline, which created offensive chances in the box. Kai Carroll had a big game for Manchester Essex.
Rockport returns to action on Wednesday at home against Pentucket (3:45 p.m.). The Hornets host North Reading on Wednesday (4 p.m.).
Golf
Rockport 138 Newburyport 114
The Vikings improve to 5-3 on the season with the win at Rockport Golf Club.
Rockport put together a season high score on Thursday and have eclipsed 130 in three straight matches. Jack Cahill led the way with 32 points, Jake Engel had 25, Will Cahill 23, Bowen Slingluff 20 and Jacob English and Ethan Anderson had 19.
The Vikings travel to Lynnfield on Monday (3:30 p.m.).
Manchester Essex 121 Lynnfield 113
The Hornets move to 6-2 and remain atop the CAL Baker standings with the win at Essex County Club. The team travels to Hamilton-Wenham on Wednesday (3:30 p.m.).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.