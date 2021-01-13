Girls Basketball
Rockport 30 Georgetown 27
The Vikings (1-2) picked up their first win of the season on the road Wednesday. The win was highlighted by the career milestone from junior forward Kylie Schrock, who became the fourth Rockport girl to reach the 1,000 career point milestone.
Schrock turned in 15 points on the night to give her 1,008 for her career. She is the first player to reach the milestone since 2017. She powered the Vikings offense all night and knocked down nine free throws.
The Vikings were down five at the half but took the lead for good with a big third quarter. Amelia Lucas chipped in four points off the bench, three other Vikings had three points on the night.
The team is back in action on Friday at Lynnfield (5:45 p.m.).
Manchester Essex 36 Triton 26
The Hornets (1-2) broke into the win column with the victory on the road Wednesday.
Lily Athanas led the way with eight points, Emma Fitzgerald and Madeline Lai each had six.
Manchester Essex hosts Pentucket on Friday (7 p.m.).
Boys Basketball
Manchester Essex 50 Triton 48
The Hornets squeaked out a thriller in overtime to improve to 3-1 on the season.
Senior captain Jack Shaw led the way in his first game of the season after missing the team’s first three games with an injury with 19 points on three three-pointers. A.J. Pallazola had 13 and Frank Wood nine.
The Hornets travel to Georgetown on Friday (4:30 p.m.).
Georgetown 46 Rockport 23
The Vikings (0-3) struggled offensively in Wednesday’s home game. The team returns to action on Friday at home against Lynnfield (3:45 p.m.).