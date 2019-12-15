Local veterans held their third annual Army vs. Navy flag football on Saturday at Newell Stadium, on the day the Army vs. Navy college football game took place.
The matchup pitted local Army and Air Force veterans against local Navy, Marine and Coast Guard vets. In the end, it was team Navy that picked up a 20-7 win. Navy also took home the win in the college football game.
T.J. Ciarametaro, Chase Damp and Leanna McKenna scored Navy's touchdowns with Ramon Silverio scoring a two-point conversion. Brendan Chipperini hauled in a touchdown pass from Mike Lattof while David White added the extra point for Army.
At the conclusion of the game, both teams got together for a viewing of the Army vs. Navy college football game at Gloucester's Amvets.
