Weekend PLAYOFF results

Gr. Lawrence 42, Man. Essex 6

St. John’s Prep 14, Central Catholic 0

Pingree 34, Proctor 12

Swampscott 39, Amesbury 8

Bishop Fenwick 25, Stoneham 20

Melrose 41, Revere 7

Weekend NON-PLAYOFF results

Saugus 30, Gloucester 6

Whittier 44, Salem 28

Concord-Carlisle 32, Danvers 21

Wayland 28, Marbleehead 14

Belmont 24, Beverly 21

Ipswich 33, Northeast 30

Ham-Wenham 41, Georgetown 20

Triton 13, Essex Tech 0

Reading 32, Masconomet 7

Lynn English 28, Peabody 27

Winthrop 36, Gr. Lowell 35

Shrewsbury 57, Lynn Classical 29

Newburyport 39, Somerville 14

Wakefield 42, No. Reading 35

Pentucket 42, Bedford 19

Lynnfield 25, Wilmington 22

St. Mary’s 12, Lynn Tech 0

FRIDAY’s PLAYOFF games

Division 5 state semifinal

Holliston vs. Swampscott

at Concord-Carlisle, 6:30

CENTURY CLUB

Rushing

Player, School Att. Yards TD

J. Guy, St. John’s 33 134 0

D. January, Swamp. 16 106 2

H. Marshall, Gloucester 7 100 0

D. Moreland, Beverly 16 100 2

Passing

Player, School PC PA Yards TD

G. Inzana, Swamp. 12 19 205 3

C. Wilson, Fenwick 9 14 201 3

I. Coffey, H-W 8 15 172 1

D. McDermott, Danvers 12 28 146 2

A. DeNicso, Peabody 7 9 119 0

W. Levendusky, Man. Esx. 8 16 106 1

Receiving

Player, School Rec. Yards TD

R. Monahan, H-W 7 163 0

standings

Northeastern Conference

NORTH

Conf. Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

$ Danvers 4-0 8-2 266 201

Marblehead 3-1 6-4 264 163

Swampscott 3-1 8-2 297 101

Beverly 2-3 4-6 188 198

Peabody 1-4 3-7 188 166

Gloucester 0-4 1-9 60 379

SOUTH

Conf. Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

$ Revere 4-0 9-1 348 188

Classical 3-1 6-4 331 263

English 3-1 6-4 366 225

Winthrop 2-2 4-6 203 274

Saugus 1-4 3-7 163 249

Salem 0-5 1-9 121 406

Cape Ann League

Kinney

Conf. Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

* No. Reading 3-1 7-2 251 176

* Masconomet 3-1 6-4 215 178

Pentucket 2-1 8-2 283 121

Newburyport 1-3 4-6 176 251

Triton 0-3 2-8 137 275

baker

Conf. Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

* Lynnfield 3-0 8-2 283 175

Ipswich 1-1 5-5 269 267

Ham-Wen 1-1 4-6 252 257

Amesbury 0-3 4-6 261 262

* - Clinched league title

$ - Clinched at least share of league title

