Weekend PLAYOFF results
Gr. Lawrence 42, Man. Essex 6
St. John’s Prep 14, Central Catholic 0
Pingree 34, Proctor 12
Swampscott 39, Amesbury 8
Bishop Fenwick 25, Stoneham 20
Melrose 41, Revere 7
Weekend NON-PLAYOFF results
Saugus 30, Gloucester 6
Whittier 44, Salem 28
Concord-Carlisle 32, Danvers 21
Wayland 28, Marbleehead 14
Belmont 24, Beverly 21
Ipswich 33, Northeast 30
Ham-Wenham 41, Georgetown 20
Triton 13, Essex Tech 0
Reading 32, Masconomet 7
Lynn English 28, Peabody 27
Winthrop 36, Gr. Lowell 35
Shrewsbury 57, Lynn Classical 29
Newburyport 39, Somerville 14
Wakefield 42, No. Reading 35
Pentucket 42, Bedford 19
Lynnfield 25, Wilmington 22
St. Mary’s 12, Lynn Tech 0
FRIDAY’s PLAYOFF games
Division 5 state semifinal
Holliston vs. Swampscott
at Concord-Carlisle, 6:30
CENTURY CLUB
Rushing
Player, School Att. Yards TD
J. Guy, St. John’s 33 134 0
D. January, Swamp. 16 106 2
H. Marshall, Gloucester 7 100 0
D. Moreland, Beverly 16 100 2
Passing
Player, School PC PA Yards TD
G. Inzana, Swamp. 12 19 205 3
C. Wilson, Fenwick 9 14 201 3
I. Coffey, H-W 8 15 172 1
D. McDermott, Danvers 12 28 146 2
A. DeNicso, Peabody 7 9 119 0
W. Levendusky, Man. Esx. 8 16 106 1
Receiving
Player, School Rec. Yards TD
R. Monahan, H-W 7 163 0
standings
Northeastern Conference
NORTH
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
$ Danvers 4-0 8-2 266 201
Marblehead 3-1 6-4 264 163
Swampscott 3-1 8-2 297 101
Beverly 2-3 4-6 188 198
Peabody 1-4 3-7 188 166
Gloucester 0-4 1-9 60 379
SOUTH
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
$ Revere 4-0 9-1 348 188
Classical 3-1 6-4 331 263
English 3-1 6-4 366 225
Winthrop 2-2 4-6 203 274
Saugus 1-4 3-7 163 249
Salem 0-5 1-9 121 406
Cape Ann League
Kinney
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
* No. Reading 3-1 7-2 251 176
* Masconomet 3-1 6-4 215 178
Pentucket 2-1 8-2 283 121
Newburyport 1-3 4-6 176 251
Triton 0-3 2-8 137 275
baker
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
* Lynnfield 3-0 8-2 283 175
Ipswich 1-1 5-5 269 267
Ham-Wen 1-1 4-6 252 257
Amesbury 0-3 4-6 261 262
* - Clinched league title
$ - Clinched at least share of league title
