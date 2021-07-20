The annual Bass Rocks Club Championship opened up this past weekend with the first of four rounds, and 12 players are within five strokes of each other at the top of the men's leader board while a familiar face is running away with it on the women's side.
The course played difficult over the weekend with no players shooting under par in the opening round. Former club champ Mark Turner currently shares the lead with Colby Mitchell as both shot a +2 (71) after 18 holes of action.
Turner and Mitchell have plenty of company near the top as four players are just two strokes off the lead with Michael Gillis, defending champ Jeff Gouzie, Blake Fonvielle and Daniel McKenna all at +4. Alec Hurd and former champ Steve Salah are at +5, former champ Curtis Quinn is right in contention at +6 with Luke Sargent, Steve Paccone and Ralph Petto all at +7.
In the women's field, Jenny Ceppi is closing on on a 16th club title. She fired a +6 (77) in the first round and has already opened up a 12-stroke lead over the field.
The Bass Rocks Club Championship will conclude over the weekend at the Gloucester course with the final three rounds of the men's tournament and the final two rounds of the women's tournament.