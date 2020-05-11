The cold weather this weekend did not stop golfers from hitting the links.
On Thursday, Governor Charlie Baker ordered that Massachusetts Golf Courses could open. They had previously been ordered to be closed thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday, however, courses were able to open immediately, but with several restrictions to help maintain social distancing.
Cape Ann Golf Course in Essex is the lone public golf course on Cape Ann and is open to the public. Rockport Golf Club is normally semi-private but is currently open to members only. Bass Rocks Golf Club in Gloucester and Essex County Club in Manchester are both private courses that are currently open to members.
GUIDELINES FOR GOLFERS AND COURSES
- Security personnel can be delineated by each club (ex. A pro and the head starter) and will be present to enforce social distancing. There can be no other employees working at the recreational component of the golf operation.
- All staff must wear face coverings while on property.
- Course facilities including but not limited to the clubhouse, golf shop, restaurant, bag room and locker room must remain closed.
- No caddies allowed.
- No golf carts allowed.
- Push carts may be used. Players must either carry their own bag or use a push cart.
- All golfers must maintain proper social distancing of at least 6 feet at all times.
- Groups of players are restricted to no more than 4 players at one time.
- Members-only clubs can allow guests as determined by the security personnel on the golf course.
- Private clubs that allow non-members to make reservations can do so at their discretion.
- Maintenance personnel are permitted to work on the golf course.
- Tee Time Policy must be 15 minutes between groups.
- Golfers must stay in their car until 15 minutes before their tee time and must return to their car immediately following play.
- Online and remote payment options must be utilized.
- All golfers must use their own golf clubs. Sharing golf clubs or rental golf clubs is not allowed.
- Flagsticks must remain in the hole. Hole liners must be raised so picking a ball out of the hole doesn’t occur.
- Bunker rakes must be removed, and ball washers must be removed or covered.
- Practice putting green, driving range, and chipping areas must be closed.
- Facilities must have readily accessible hand sanitizer.