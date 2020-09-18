Back in the Saddle 

The Gloucester School Committee voted unanimously on Wednesday night to approve Gloucester High School sports during the "Fall 1" season, where some schools in the state will begin preseason workouts as early as today (Gloucester opens up preseason practices on Monday).
At the meeting on Wednesday night, Gloucester Athletic Director Bryan Lafata laid out a detailed plan to return to action, which he and fellow Northeastern Conference AD's put together that week. That and a ringing endorsement from Gloucester Public Health Director Karin Caroll played a big role in the unanimous vote.
So what will the fall sports season look like for the Fishermen? There will be some big time changes and challenges, but it looks like a season will indeed go on.
Each of the four "Fall 1" sports will be played on different days. Cross country meets will all be held on Saturday's at Peabody High School and each school will compete in five meets this season. Field hockey will have a 10 game season that will play on Mondays and Thursdays while soccer will also have a 10 game schedule with games on Tuesdays and Fridays. The golf schedule is still being worked through as there are more variables with scheduling in that sport due to the fact that a lot of programs play on private courses.
Lafata also noted that when scheduling, the conference will have schools play against the same schools each week in order to limit interaction with other cities. For example: If Gloucester is playing Danvers on Monday night in field hockey, the boys and girls soccer teams will also be playing Danvers for their Tuesday games.
When it comes to games, fans in attendance will be very limited. Each player on the home team is allowed to have no more than two family members attend the game and no visiting fans are allowed at any games.
That scenario is a bit different than the Cape Ann League, which will not be allowing fans for at least the first two weeks of the season.
Transportation was a point of contention at last week's committee meeting, but those issues were quickly resolved. While the varsity and junior varsity programs will need to take separate busses, the season has been cut in half -- with no more than five road games per team -- meaning there will not be an increase in busses needed to transport students to away games.
Players will have to complete a screening questionnaire with their coach prior to each game, practice and before getting on the bus for an away game.
The NEC will not have a postseason, the 10 game regular season (5 for cross country) will be it. The CAL has kicked around the idea of having a league tournament at the end of the regular season, but that is currently in the planning stages.
The regular season is slated to start in early October.
On top of that, players will have to adhere to strict social distancing and safety measures on the field in soccer and field hockey, which will drastically change the way the game is played.
Is it going to be a challenge? Yes. Are there changes that players, coaches and administrators will have to adapt to? Of course. But at least we will have the players out there playing with some sense of normalcy. At this point, that's what the "Fall 1" season is all about.