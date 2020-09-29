For the first time since February 29, there was high school athletic competition involving a team from Cape Ann. The Rockport golf team kicked up the 2020 fall season on Tuesday afternoon hosting Amesbury in a Cape Ann League Baker Division clash at Rockport High School.
With new head coach Larry Burnham at the helm, the veteran Vikings put forth a strong opening day performance with a 132-81 win. Burnham takes over for long time head coach Steve Clayton, who retired after the 2020 season.
"It's not often a coach retires and leaves you a roster like this one," Burnham said. "We have a lot of experienced and talented golfers. It was great to see them play well in the first match, it was great to be out there playing and it was nice to be the first sport to kick things off."
The Vikings were led by senior captain Jake Engel in Tuesday's round as the reigning CAL Baker Player of the Year led the Vikings with 28 points. Jack Cahill finished his round with 26, Will Cahill 24, Baxter Chmiel 20 and Roy Gebhardt IV won his first varsity match.
"It's a strong top four and they're all interchangeable," Burnham said.
Rockport has a busy start to the 2020 fall season as the team is right back in action on Wednesday for the Old Cape Ann Classic against both Manchester Essex and Ipswich at Essex County Club in Manchester (3:30 p.m.). The Vikings then meet Triton on the road Thursday and host Hamilton-Wenham on Friday.
Rockport has reached the state tournament in each of the last two seasons, but with no state tournament in the fall 2020 season, the team is focusing on the CAL. The Vikings will be playing every Cape Ann League school this season.
"With no state tournament the goal is to contend for the league," Burnham said. "We will be seeing some good teams already this week."