For the second year in a row, Gloucester’s 8-10 year old Little League All-Stars proved to be the best in the District.
Gloucester took home the District 15 championship on Sunday with a dramatic, 6-5 win over Hamilton-Wenham in the District 15 finals at Moulton Field in Danvers.
With the win, the team’s second District 15 championship in a row and third in the last five years at the 8-10 year old level, Gloucester moves on to the Section 4 Tournament, which begins this weekend at Pollard Field in Billerica.
Gloucester opens up the round robin portion of the Section 4 Tournament on Friday against District 16 champ Peabody West (5:30 p.m.). On Saturday the team will meet District 14 champ North Andover (7 p.m.) and will conclude the round robin stage on Sunday against District 13 champ Reading (3 p.m.). The top two finishers in the round robin will meet in the Section 4 Finals on Monday back at Pollard Field (7 p.m.) with the winner advancing to the State Finals Tournament.
Gloucester was actually on the verge of defeat in Sunday’s District 15 final, trailing 5-1 with one down in the bottom of the sixth inning. But Gloucester mounted a rally as Nico Alves led of the inning with a double and then scored on a Trey Marrone hit to make it 5-2. A Will Linn grounder scored Marrone to cut the deficit to 5-3 with two down in the frame.
Gloucester came all the way back to tie the score on a two-RBI single from Will Johnson, who came around to score the game winning run on a close play at the plate after a Drew Rodolosi base hit to left. The run saw the District 15 champs walk off with a 6-5 win.
The All-Stars posted a 5-0 record in tournament play. Gloucester opened with a 5-3 win over Ipswich in pool play, followed by an 8-4 win over Danvers American and a 6-4 win over Danvers National to win the pool and advance to the semifinal round.
Gloucester beat Amesbury, 12-7 in the semifinals to set up the meeting with Hamilton-Wenham in the championship game.
The District 15 champs have used Alves, Marrone and Linn for most of their innings on the mound with Johnson also seeing some innings. Nash Marshall and Jude Szuter make up the middle infield at second base and shortsop respectively while Rodolosi and Cole Mosley-Wynn have seen time at third base. Cade Francis, Connor Mahoney, Will Aaron, Elijah Brooks and Chris Sawyer play the outfield.
Gloucester 8-10 year old Little League All-Stars: Will Aaron, Nico Alves, Elijah Brooks, Cade Francis, Will Johnson, Will Linn, Connor Mahoney, Trey Marrone, Nash Marshall, Cole Mosley-Wynn, Drew Rodolosi, Chris Sawyer, Jude Szuter, manager David Alves, coach Jamie Marshall, coach Jay Sawyer.
