It has been a quick turnaround for the high school sports calendar as the spring 2021 season finished up less than two months ago. Nevertheless, local fall sports teams are all back on their respective fields. Football was the first sport to begin preseason workouts last Friday, but on Monday local soccer, field hockey, cross country and golf teams started preseason workouts.
The fall 2021 season will have a sense of normalcy to it. Gone are COVID-19 restrictions, which had a major impact on the action on the field last fall. A state tournament will take place this fall, and it will look a lot different than what we're used to. The MIAA has gone to a state wide tournament format with 32 teams qualifying in five division (in soccer and field hockey). Teams will not be seeded by record by by a power rating compiled by MaxPreps.com.
Regular season action already opens up next week as the Gloucester, Rockport and Manchester Essex golf teams are all in action. Gloucester will be the first team to start the season as it hosts Lynn Classical on Monday (4 p.m.). Manchester Essex hosts Triton on Tuesday (3:30 p.m.) while Rockport, the defending Cape Ann League Baker champs, travel to Lynnfield next Thursday (3:30 p.m.).