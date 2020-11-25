Just how successful was the fall sports season for Rockport and Manchester Essex? Just take a look at the Cape Ann League's All-Star teams, which were recently released for all of the fall sports (soccer, field hockey and cross country).
Rockport and Manchester Essex combined to see four players named Cape Ann League Baker Division Player of the Year and three coaches earn Coach of the Year honors in their respective sports.
The Rockport golf team turned in a CAL Baker championship this fall, and the league honored its No. 1 player and coach. Junior Jack Cahill was named Baker Player of the Year while Larry Burnham was named the league's Coach of the Year in his first season at the helm, coaching the Vikings to a 9-3 record, 8-2 in the CAL.
Manchester Essex saw three players named CAL Baker Player of the Year.
Senior Lily Athanas received the honor for field hockey as the midfielder helped lead the Hornets to the best overall record in the CAL at 8-1-1, good for a sixth straight Baker Division title.
Junior striker Naderson Curtis was the boys soccer Player of the Year as he led the league in scoring this winter.
Senior Will Kenney was named CAL Baker Cross Country Runner of the Year as he was unbeaten in dual meet action for the Hornets this winter. The Manchester Essex boys cross country program won the CAL Baker Division and coach Mark Dawson was named the league's Coach of the Year.
Rockport boys soccer turned in its first CAL Baker crown since 2013, and head coach Dave Curley was named the Coach of the Year after coaching the team to a 4-1-5 record this fall. The Vikings also had two players named first team All Cape Ann League in senior sweeper Austin Matus and senior keeper Camden Wheeler. The two combined to form one of the stingiest defenses in the CAL allowing just five goals in 10 games.
Manchester Essex soccer was strong on both the boys and girls side as senior midfielder Tommy Bowen joined Curtis as first team All League selections. The girls saw senior striker Elizabeth Loring, the team's leading scorer, earn All League honors along with senior striker Dasa Hase, who is a CAL All-Star for the third time.
In field hockey, freshman forward Cailie Patrick, the team's leading scorer, joins Athanas as a first team All League selection.
Local Cape Ann League All-Star selections
Rockport: Michelle Allen, Jr., girls soccer; Will Cahill, Jr., golf; Emma Christopher, Sr., girls soccer; Taylor Frost, Sr., field hockey; Sam Lamond, Sr., boys soccer; Benan Murdock, Jr., boys soccer; Frew Rowen, Sr., boys soccer; Bowen Slingluff, Sr., golf; Lucy Twombly, Sr., field hockey.
Manchester Essex: Rachel Albertazzi, Sr., girls soccer; Ashley Flood, Sr., girls soccer; Cormac Edgerton, Jr., cross country; Paige Garlitz, Soph., field hockey; Charlie Gendron, Sr., golf; Hadley Levendusky, Soph., field hockey; Sean O'Neill, Sr., golf; Jack Roberts, Sr., boys soccer; Beren Schmidt, Jr., boys soccer; Olivia Turner, Sr., cross country; Amy Vytopilova, Soph., field hockey; Jane Whitten, Soph., cross country.