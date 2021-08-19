The 125th Anniversary Celebration is well underway at Bass Rocks Golf Club with several golf and tennis events.
The events started last weekend with both the 77th Annual Michael J. Burke Member Guest Golf Tournament and the 125th Anniversary Tennis Celebration.
The golf tournament was a four day event which began last Thursday and finished up on Sunday. Teams saw a Bass Rocks Member pair with a guest at the Club, and the tandem of Anthony Artuso and Joe Artuso bested the field for the victory.
On the tennis side, Harvard University Women's Head Tennis Coach Traci Green kicked off the celebration by hosting a doubles drill clinic at the Gloucester club's tennis courts. Green has been the Harvard Women's Tennis coach for 15 seasons and is the second winningest coach in program history.
Following the doubles clinic, over 40 players got together to compete in Bass Rocks' version of the Davis Cup. The Davis Cup is an International Men's Professional Tennis Tournament where teams compete for their respective countries.
Bass Rocks split up its members to represent 12 countries and then had a little fun with the tournament. A parade of nations was followed by an exhibition tournament that featured triple and even quadruples on the court.
Bass Rocks also honored its long time tennis instructor, Avis Murray, for 50 years at the club.
The 125th Anniversary Celebration will wrap up this weekend with the 125th Anniversary Member-Pro tournament, where each member will be paired with a pro. That will be a one-round tournament on Sunday.