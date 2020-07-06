With golf courses fully open and Phase 2 winding down in Massachusetts, Bass Rocks Golf Club was able to hold its annual Robert Porter Member Member Tournament last weekend at the Gloucester course.
The matchplay tournament featured more than a dozen pairs on the 18-hole course. In the end, Mike D'Annolfo and Matt Theriault won the big prize with a hard fought win in the championship match.
D'Annolfo and Theriault took on Tony Coligliari and Rick Marshall in a match that needed two extra holes to complete as the tandems were tied after the first 18. D'Annolfo and Theriault captured the championship on the 20th hole.
Mark Noonan and Joe Regan took home the first consolation prize with a 1-up win over Derek Pregent and Bob Trocchi.
On the women's side, Julie Boyle and Barbara Moody came out on top. The women played a stroke play format with Boyle and Moody shoting 71-69-140 for the victory.
Fred Forsgard and Steve Salah were the gross medalists as the pair shot a 70.
Next up at Bass Rocks is the Club Championship, which opens up on July 18-19 and finishes up on July 25-26.