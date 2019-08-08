Bass Rocks hosts first Annual Herrmann Couallier Ladies Doubles Tournament

Over the last week, Bass Rocks Golf Club has ushered in a new tennis tournament and has hosted one of its oldest and most storied tournaments.
On Monday, Bass Rocks hosted the First Annual Laurie Herrmann Couallier Memorial Ladies Member Guest Tournament after hosting the 27th Annual Jerry Blitz Mixed Doubles Tournament over the weekend.
The Laurie Herrmann Couallier Tournament honors the former Bass Rocks Member and avid tennis player who was tragically killed in a bus crash in Mexico along with her husband in late 2017. Prior to the tournament, the players along with members Herrmann Couallier's family gathered to honor her with the unveiling of a new, granite bench at the Club.
The tournament saw 16 tandems compete in A and B Flights.
The mother and daughter team of Sandra and Kelly Canniff took home the win in the A Flight, defeating Lynne Salah and Ellen Knollmeyer, a sister tandem, 10-6 in the finals.
The Canniffs defeated Deb Ray and Joanne Mezin, 10-1 in the semifinals with Salah and Knollmeyer earning a spot in the finals with a 10-8 victory over Nikki Campbell and Susan Carey.
Mary Anne Shatford and Nancy Gambal captured the B Flight championship with a win over Betsy Levick and Priscilla Woods in a back-and-forth, 10-7 victory.
Shatford and Gambal earned a spot in the finals with a win over Anne Bresnahan and Nikki Tierney, 10-7 while Levick and Woods topped Meryl Sheridan and Sarah Wilwerth-Dyer, 10-6 in its semifinal match.
In the Consolation Rounds, M.J. Drake and Laura Winn won the A Flight while Jean Phillips and Carly Muniz were victorious in the B Flight.
In the Jerry Blitz Memorial Mixed Doubled Tournament, Lynne Salah and Josh Franklin won the A Flight championship for the second year in a row, defeating Kelly Canniff and David Salah in the finals.
Lynne Salah and Franklin topped Dale Broach and Ann White in the semifinals while Canniff and David Salah narrowly defeated Ed and Kathy Frick in their semifinal match. The Fricks went on to win the A Flight consolation round.
The B Flight saw Meryl Seridan and Caleb Willett earn the championship, clinching the crown with a win in a second-set tie-breaker over Jackie Ganim-DeFalco and Larry Maver. Anne Bresnahan and Peter Quine won the consolation round.
