The Second Annual Laurie Herrmann Couallier Memorial Member Guest Ladies Doubles Tournament was held last week at Bass Rocks Golf Club, with 17 tandems competing for two trophies.
Jeanne Muzio and Abby Crocker took home the win in the A Flight with a steady and crafty approach to outlast a deep field. Muzio and Crocker got past Debee Kelly and Pam Sweet, 10-7, in the finals to take the championship.
The eventual champs topped the mother-daughter tandem of Sandra and Kelly Canniff in the semifinals while Kelly and Sweet beat Ann O'Connor and Michelle Faulds, 10-6, to earn their spot in the finals.
Priscilla Woods and Tricia McInnis outlasted the tandem of Jody Seger and Rebecca Gyra in a hard fought B Flight Finals, 10-8. The eventual B Flight champs beat defending champs Mary Anne Shatford and Nancy Gambel, 10-6, to earn a spot in the finals.
The mother-daughter tandem of Joanne Mezin and Jenna Schmid took home the A Flight Consolation crown while Shatford and Gambel won the B Flight Consolation.