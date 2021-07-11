The Gloucester and Manchester Essex Williamsport All-Star teams were locked in a tight one through four innings of Saturday's District 15 semifinal at Plains Park. Manchester Essex held a two-run lead back-and-forth game that looked like it was going to come down to the wire.
Then the Gloucester offense exploded.
Gloucester hit the ball all over the field en route to 11-runs in the final two innings in a 13-5 victory.
With the win, Gloucester advances to the District 15 Finals on Wednesday night at Harry Ball Field in Beverly (7 p.m.), where it will be looking to clinch its fourth ever district title, the last coming in 2017. Saturday's win puts the team in an advantageous spot as it will need to be beaten twice in a row while only needing to win once to win the District.
Manchester Essex, on the other hand, is back at it on Monday night at Harry Ball Field in an elimination game against Danvers American (7 p.m.). The winner will take on Gloucester in the finals on Wednesday. This will be the second meeting between Manchester Essex and Danvers American, Manchester Essex won the first meeting in the semifinal opener on Friday night. Danvers American fought off elimination with a win over Amesbury on Saturday.
Gloucester was trailing, 4-2 heading into the top of the fifth inning, when it started its offensive outburst. The visitors tied it up quickly with back-to-back homers from Nico Alves and Trey Marrone, who was also intentionally walked four times, to make it 4-4. Later in the inning, Jerry Adams singled in Will Johnson with the go-ahead run to give Gloucester its first lead, 5-4 after five.
Gloucester put the game away with eight runs in the top of the sixth inning. Nash Marshall led off with a hit and was driven in by Connor Mahoney for what turned out to be the game-winning run to make it 6-4. Gloucester took advantage of some walks from there and scored three times on wild pitches in the inning, eventually sending 13 batters to the plate to open up a nine-run lead.
Manchester Essex got a run in the bottom of the sixth to make it 13-5.
It was Manchester Essex that got off to a hot start as a two-run homer from Connor St. Laurent made it 2-0 in the bottom of the first inning.
Gloucester got one back on a homer from Alves in the third but Manchester Essex scored two more in the bottom of the frame with Bode Dodge and Lucas Sanson coming in to make it 4-1. Sanson also pitched well for Manchester Essex, keeping Gloucester off balance and allowing two runs in four innings of work.
Chris Sawyer cut the Manchester Essex lead to 4-2 by drawing a walk and coming in to score on a wild pitch in the top of the fourth inning.