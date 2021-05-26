For the second week in a row, the final score did not tell the entire story in the Manchester Essex vs. Rockport girls tennis match.
The Hornets left the Manchester Memorial Tennis Courts with a 4-1 win over the Vikings for the second Wednesday in a row, but it was a highly competitive match with two three-set matches and multiple individual matches that could have gone either way.
“We lost but it was another great showing,” said Rockport head coach Stacey Twombly, whose team is now 4-4 on the season with two of those losses coming to the defending CAL champion Hornets. “We are having a great season and have been extremely competitive against some of the top teams in the league. This match was very competitive and the score final does not show how competitive it was.”
Manchester Essex (7-1) got the win at No. 1 singles with Stephanie Pratt earning the victory. Jessie Miller picked up the win for the Hornets at No. 2 singles (6-1, 6-2) but Talia McWilliams played well for the Vikings, making Miller work for every point.
No. 3 singles was the match of the day as Manchester Essex’s Lily Coote and Rockport’s Lucy Twombly went over three hours in a three-set thriller. In the end, Coote squeaked out the victory, dropping the first set 4-6 but taking the second set in a tie-breaker 7-6 (7-5) then winning the third set 7-5.
The No. 1 doubles match also went into three sets as Manchester Essex’s Grace Fusko and Parker Brooks outlasted Rockport’s Michelle Allen and Francesca Twombly (6-3, 3-6, 6-3).
Rockport’s win came at No. 2 doubles with Hailey Faulds and Jane Reilly taking their match 6-3, 7-5.
The Vikings return to action on Friday at Newburyport (3:30 p.m.). The Hornets travel to Amesbury on Thursday (3:30 p.m.).