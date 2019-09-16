It was the battle of the Vikings on Monday night at Ryan Curley field with Rockport girls soccer taking on Triton in a Cape Ann League crossover battle.
Rockport came in searching for its first CAL win of the season and gave their CAL Kinney opponents all they could handle, but in the end Triton came away with a 1-0 win to drop Rockport to 1-5 on the season.
Rockport picked up its first win of the season this past Friday, 3-2 over Essex Tech, and will take on Manchester Essex on Wednesday at Hyland Field (5:30 p.m.).
