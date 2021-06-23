Beal throws cg shutout to send Rockport baseball to semis

For the second straight game, the Rockport baseball team has advanced in the Division 4 North State Tournament behind a dominant pitching performance from a senior captain.
Kyle Beal went the distance in Wednesday's sectional quarterfinal, shutting out No. 2 Mystic Valley with nine strikeouts to lead No. 7 Rockport to an 8-0 win. The win comes two days after senior captain Jake Engel struck out 14 in a complete game victory over Matignon in the First Round.
"Kyle had a big day," Rockport head coach John Parisi said. "He was locating the ball all over the strike zone. His fastball had some life today and we made some good plays behind him."
With the win the Vikings (8-9) will take on one of their biggest rivals in the Division 4 North Semifinals in No. 3 Hamilton-Wenham (12-4), 17-0 victors over Lowell Catholic in Wednesday's quarterfinal. The teams will meet on Friday at Patten Park in Hamilton (4 p.m.).
The Cape Ann League Baker Division foes split a pair of regular season games with the Generals picking up a 3-0 win on opening day and the Vikings earning a 3-2 win just over two weeks ago at Evans Field.
The Vikings got a run in the second on a Kaidin Rapp RBI double then another in the third before breaking it open with four more runs in the fifth inning to cake a commanding 6-0 lead. They scored two more in the fifth to cap the scoring at 8-0.
In addition to his complete game shutout on the mound, Beal also had two hits and drove in three runs. Engel had another big game, following up a three-hit performance on Monday by going 4-for-5 with a pair of runs scored. Jonah Koeplin had a pair of hits while Jack Cahill, Bowen Slingluff, Michael Murphy and Bryce Carrigan all had a hit.
"Once we got to the second time through the batting order, we started to swing the bat well," Parisi said. "We made some good adjustments at the plate today. But we know we're going to see some really good pitching in the next round and we have to continue to battle up there."
The Vikings will be making their first appearance in the sectional semifinals since 2017. Hamilton-Wenham last made the semifinals in 2018 en route to the sectional crown.