The last decade has been a memorable one for the Gloucester boys basketball program. In fact, it was the best decade the program has ever put together.
The Fishermen never made the state tournament three seasons in a row until doing so from 2014-16 and then again from 2018-20. With that unprecedented success came a great run of talented players coming through the system including two 1,000 point scorer and two players that set the program's all time three-point record.
This is Gloucester's All Decade Team.
STARTING FIVE
Evan Mason, F (2017)- A scoring machine in his junior and senior seasons, Mason was one of just two players to average more than 20 points per game two seasons in a row. He possessed all the skills one wants from a No. 1 scoring option in height (6-foot-3), a smooth handle that allowed him to get to the basket, and an elite jump shot from three-point range. As a junior he averaged over 20 points per game with most of his damage done beyond the three-point line. Then as a senior he averaged over 20 again but doing the bulk of his scoring around the basket.
Marcus Montagnino, F/C (2020)- Gloucester's latest 1,000 point scorer, Montagnino finished up his high school career as the program's third all time leading scorer with 1,293 points. Montagnino averaged a double-double in his junior and senior seasons taking home the Northeastern Conference South MVP award as a junior and averaging nearly 23 points and 15 rebounds per game as a senior. Montagnino used his 6-foot-5 frame to dominate in the post with a combination of strength and length. He was also a great perimeter shooter who can hit threes and take players off the dribble to get to the basket.
Drew Muniz, G (2015)- A sharp shooting guard, Muniz set the program's all time three-point record in 2015, where he led Gloucester to its first state tournament win in nearly a decade while averaging over 18 points per game. A three-year starter and two-time All-Star performer, Muniz got the call up to varsity as an undersized sophomore with a great shot. By the time he was a senior, Muniz grew into a strong player on both ends of the floor and a complete offensive player that can shoot from long distance and create his own shot.
Ben Oliver, G (2019)- The slick shooter is the current all time three-point shooter in program history, setting the record in his senior season. Oliver averaged in double figures in his sophomore, junior and senior seasons, 15 a night as a junior and 17 a game as a senior. While Oliver was known for his shooting, and for good reason as it helped it to 996 career points, his game featured far more than that. He was also a reliable ball handler when he needed to be, he was great at getting to the lane and drawing fouls, and he was a very good perimeter defender that was not afraid to take on bigger players inside when the Fishermen went with a smaller lineup.
Adam Philpott, F (2011)- Philpott was the first player this decade to score over 20 points per game two seasons in a row and he finished up his career as the program's second all time leading scorer with 1,300 career points. A four-year varsity player and two time All Conference selection, Philpott's combination of length (6-foot-3) and athleticism made him too much for opponents to handle on both ends of the floor. Offensively he had elite quickness and a superb jumper from mid-range and long range. Defensively, his long arms made him a nightmare matchup for all positions as he was quick enough to lock down guards and strong enough to handle players in the post.
OFF THE BENCH
Austin Davis (2014)- A valuable combo-guard that was a versatile presence on the offensive end of the floor. Davis had a great shot from long distance but he could also get to the basket to keep defenses honest while averaging in double digits as a junior and senior. He could also run the point when needed and was also a good passer to go along with his offense. Davis was another undersized player that could guard bigger players on the defensive end of the floor as well.
Jeff Oliveira, G (2014)- A true point guard, Oliveira facilitated the Fishermen offense as a sophomore and junior before transferring to Pingree. A smooth ball handler that could break down a press with ease, Oliveira possessed great court division to get the ball to the right player. He was also a talented scorer that could create his own shot with a quick first step off the dribble and great finesse around the basket to complement his mid range game.
Drew Shairs, C (2014)- A big body in the middle, Shairs was a brute force that overpowered opponents on both ends of the floor. Standing 6-foot-3 and over 300 pounds, Shairs could clear out the paint and he was incredibly tough to move. Although he was a strength player, he also possessed great athleticism for a player his size. Shairs had finesse around the basket and soft hands to finish. He was also a standout rebounder that averaged a double-double in his senior year.
John Philpott, F (2016)- A true power forward, Philpott was a double-double per night player both as a junior and senior, helping Gloucester reach the state tournament in both seasons. His strength made him a tough matchup for any player with an inside presence. He was one of Gloucester's best rebounders this decade and a great defender in the paint, often dominating taller players. Offensively, his high motor and strengths saw him earn good looks in the paint.
Marc Smith, G (2020)- Another valuable combo-guard, Smith played a lot of different roles in his four varsity seasons. Defensively, he was as good as it gets in the top of a zone and in man-to-man situations thanks to his quickness and athleticism. Offensively, Smith established himself as the team's point guard and facilitator in his senior year, spreading the ball around. He could also shoot from distance and had the speed to run the floor in transition like no other.
Jason Vizena, G (2012)- A tall point guard, Vizena was a very consistent performer in three years as a varsity starter. Although he did not have a ton of help in his senior season, he was still one of the elite players in the Northeastern Conference who could dominate on both ends of the floor. Offensively Vizena was a slasher that had great ball handling skills and crafty skills around the basket that helped him create good looks. Defensively his length helped him lock down even the quickest guards the NEC had to offer.
