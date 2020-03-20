Editors Note: This is the second of an eight part series recognizing the top players of the decade on each of Cape Ann’s basketball and hockey teams.
The Manchester Essex boys basketball team has been one of Cape Ann's most consistently successful programs over the last decade. From the 2010-11 to the 2019-20 seasons, the Hornets reached the state tournament seven times and took home five Cape Ann League Baker Division championships.
With great team success comes great players, and Manchester Essex had plenty of stars on the floor over the last 10 seasons.
This is the All Decade Team for the Manchester Essex boys.
STARTING FIVE
Chris Bishop, G (2012)- As complete a basketball player as you will find. Bishop was elite on both ends of the floor thanks to a combination of top notch athleticism and a high basketball I.Q. The 2012 Cape Ann League Player of the Year averaged 20 points per game in leading the Hornets to the outright CAL title. Bishop averaged over 20 points per game with an all around offensive game. He was also a talented play maker who made those around him better. Defensively, Bishop was a lockdown man-to-man defender who could create turnovers, rebound and he even blocked a lot of shots.
Kellen Furse, G (2020)- The program's most recent Cape Ann League Player of the Year, Furse lit up the league in 2020 by averaging over 24 points per game. The four-year varsity performer (and three year starter), Furse is one of four Manchester Essex boys to reach 1,000 career points. An incredible talent with the ball in his hands, Furse can consistently knock down three pointers and take even the quickest perimeter defenders off the dribble. His toughness and tenacity also saw him go toe-to-toe with much bigger players down low as he was a very good rebounder for a player that's not even six feet tall.
Sean Gutierrez, F/C (2014)- The Hornets never had to worry about players beating them in the post when Gutierrez was on the team because he had the paint locked down. Although he did not posses commanding size at 6-foot-2, his superior strength, toughness and technique made him a nightmare to handle on both ends of the floor. A double-double machine, Gutierrez led the Hornets with just under 14 points per game as a senior in 2014 and also led the team in rebounding. He thrived on out-muscling larger opponents and regularly forced talented post players into tough shots.
Joe Mussachia, F (2011)- The program's all time leading scorer, Mussachia finished up his high school career with 1,700 career points after four years as a varsity starter. Simply put, Mussachia was impossible to contain at the high school level. His height (6-foot-6) saw him eat players alive in the paint with crafty post moves. But he could also create his own shot from the perimeter as he was great at driving to the basket and head a deadly pull up jumper that left opposing defenses searching for answers. His 24.8 points per game in 2011 are the most in a single season in the program over the last 10 seasons. He was also an elite rebounder who could lock down the paint defensively with his length.
Mitch Paccone, G/F (2018)- Paccone did not have a weakness to his offensive game which saw him rack up big points. The lanky wing player was drive first as he had a quick first step and the ability to find holes in the defense and use his length to create quality scoring chances in the paint. He was also an outstanding three-point shooter who could keep defenses honest that were playing off of him to guard against the drive. To top it all off, he also had a reliable mid range game giving opponents nothing to key in on. Defensively, his length saw him cover forwards and guards and he was disruptive against both.
OFF THE BENCH
Joe Burgess, G (2012)- A standout long distance shooter, Burgess could score points in bunches in helping the Hornets to back-to-back Cape Ann League titles in 2011 and 2012. He led the Hornets in three-pointers as a junior and a senior and averaged just under 16 points per game in 2012. Burgess ran defenses ragged and excelled coming off of screens but he could also create his own shot.
Will Burgess, G (2015)- Another former Cape Ann League Player of the Year, Burgess broke out in a big way as a senior in 2015, going from role player to one of the best scorers in the league, averaging more than 22 points per game. Burgess was also a strong shooter, but he took his game to the next level as a senior when he developed the ability to handle the ball and create his own shot, which he could from anywhere on the floor.
Craig Carter, F (2015)- A valuable two-way commodity, Carter was as consistent as they come. He was a standout mid range shooter who had the length to score in the paint as he averaged double-figures scoring in both his junior and senior seasons, both CAL championships for the Hornets. Carter was athletic enough to defend both inside and out, and he was second on the team with just under 16 points per game in his senior season.
Petey Morton, G (2014)- Morton was the Cape Ann League Player of the Year in 2014 thanks to an all around game. The point guard was an expert at breaking down defenses and he could get into the lane with superior quickness. What really gave defenses fits, however, was his deep range on three-pointers. Morton was never afraid to let it go from three-point range as he led the team in threes in 2014 and averaged 15 points per game.
Sean Nally, G (2012)- A lightning quick point guard, Nally had the athleticism to lead a transition offense and full court press defense for a full four quarters. His ability to facilitate helped open up shots for a lot of players, but he was a standout scorer as well who could get to the basket and shoot. Defensively, he was a turnover creating machine that gave even the smoothest point guards trouble.
Max Nesbit, F (2013)- Another all around standout thanks to his athleticism and high basketball I.Q. Offensively and defensively, Nesbit could play on the perimeter or on the block. He averaged 17 points per night as a senior in 2013 as he could shoot, drive and get down the floor in transition. Defensively, he was strong enough to defend big and quick enough to handle guards. There was no weakness to be found in his game.
