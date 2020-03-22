It was an interesting decade on the floor for the Gloucester girls basketball team.
The program opened up the decade with three straight state tournament appearances, including a trip to the Division 2 North Finals in 2011. But after the 2013 season, the program has fallen on some tough times and has missed the tournament seven seasons in a row.
Through all the ups and downs, however, the program has seen some talented players come through the system.
This is the program's All Decade Team.
STARTING FIVE
Sophia Black, F (2013)- A starter on three tournament qualifying teams, Black played in a lot of big games in her high school career and she played well against top competition. A forward who played mostly in the paint, Black did not have imposing height (5-foot-9) but her long arms and slick post moves made her a tough cover. She led the Fishermen in scoring with 14 points per game as a senior and averaged in double figures as a junior. She was also a very good rebounder inside, leading the team as a senior thanks to her length and technique. She was also a standout defender in the paint.
Hannah Cain, G (2011)- One of the best players in program history, Cain was a point guard that could do just about everything. A 1,000 point scorer, she excelled at getting into the lane but also had an excellent jump shot. Cain was in control of the offense on every possession. She had elite skill when it came to breaking down the defense and distributing the basketball while making those around her better. She rarely turned the ball over and continuously put her teammates in a position to succeed. Cain led the Fishermen to the second deepest tournament run in program history in reaching the 2011 Div. 2 North Finals.
Heather Cain, G (2012)- The 2012 Northeastern Conference MVP was a complete player with no weakness to her game. Offensively Cain had a great handle and could get to the basket while complementing those skills with a superb jump shot from three-point range. Defensively she was just as talented as she could play multiple positions in multiple systems. As a senior she would frequently guard the best player on the opposition regardless of position. Cain was also an elite rebounder as her tenacity and toughness saw her bring down boards over much taller players. She led the Fishermen in scoring and rebounding in her senior season.
Audrey Knowlton, G/F (2012)- An incredibly consistent performer who also reached 1,000 career points thanks to strong production in all four of her high school years. A swing player, Knowlton could not be shut down on the offensive end of the floor with her ability to finish around the basket, get to the foul line and shoot jump shots. With or without the ball, she found ways to get into position to score as her mid-range game was as good as it gets. Knowlton averaged double-digit scoring in her final three high school seasons and she was also a versatile defender on the other end of the floor.
Whitney Schrock, G (2018)- Another 1,000 point scorer, Schrock split her high school career between Gloucester and Rockport, but was a standout player in the Fishermen backcourt in 2017 and 2018. She was deadly efficient with the ball in her hand as she averaged 16 points per game as a senior. Schrock was a very good shooter from long range, but her best attribute was her ball skills. She had a lightning quick first step that saw her blow by defenders on the perimeter. Her athleticism also came in handy on the defensive end of the floor as she was great at forcing turnovers.
OFF THE BENCH
Katie Ciaramitaro, G, (2013)- Ciaramitaro was a defensive specialist, but that defense was off the charts good. A starter on three state tournament qualifying teams, Ciaramitaro locked down talented offensive players every game. Her combination of athleticism, footwork and a feel for the game frustrated opponents. Ciaramitaro excelled in man-to-man coverage, forcing turnovers and forcing opponents into difficult shots.
Julianna Costanzo, G, (2015)- A talented scorer, Costanzo averaged in double figures in her sophomore, junior and senior seasons while leading the team in scoring in her final two high school seasons with over 14 points per game. Costanzo was fast up and down the floor and she had a very efficient floater in the lane that she could get to drop over taller defenders. Combine that with a consistent jumper and you have a player that was extremely difficult to contain.
Claire Knowlton, F (2018)- A double-double machine, Knowlton was a four-year varsity player and three year starter for the Fishermen. Her motor in the paint saw her outwork opponents on both ends of the floor. Knowlton was great in transition and had a knack for finding ways to get good looks at the basket as she led the team with 13 points per game as a junior while averaging in double figures in her final three high school seasons.
Meagan Manning, G (2017)- A four-year starter at point guard, Manning was a very balanced and well rounded player. While she was not going to light up the scoreboard with gaudy offensive numbers, she consistently put herself and her teammates in a good position. Offensively she could drive, shoot and play in transition. On the defensive end her quickness frustrated elite offensive players on the perimeter.
Ruby Melvin, F (2019)- A paint player that did a lot of the dirty work that often goes unnoticed and consistently scored the basketball. Melvin was a two-way standout as she could shut down talented post players on the defensive end of the floor. Offensively, she could overpower opponents in close to get good looks at the basket and was a double-double machine. Melvin led the Fishermen with over 10 points per game in 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.