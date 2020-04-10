The Rockport softball program was a very consistent commodity in the Cape Ann League over the last decade.
The Vikings reached the state tournament six years in a row at one point, contended for league titles and reached the second round of the tournament multiple times.
The program found success with consistent play on the field, and great players coming up big when needed. Here's a look at some of Rockport's biggest stars of the last decade.
Amanda Chalmers (2012)- Senior captain on Rockport's most successful team in 2012, which reached the Division 3 North Semifinals. Chalmers was a standout at second base who could track down grounders with range and turn double plays with her strong footwork. She was also a big bat at the top of the lineup that regularly delivered extra base hits and set the table for the middle of the order to drive her in.
Jessica Collins (2016)- A two-time All League pitcher, Collins pitched the Vikings into the postseason from her freshman year on. Led by a heavy fastball, Collins had swing and miss stuff that kept runners off the base path and from advancing when someone was on base. She was also an elite hitter and run supporter in the middle of the lineup.
Jackie Connelly (2017)- A power hitting infielder that regularly tested the deep gaps in the outfield at Rockport High School. Connelly was a threat to hit one deep into the outfield every time she got up to bat and hit multiple home runs in her senior season en route to a spot on the CAL All-Star team. She was also very reliable in the field.
Allie Davis (2016)- A speedy outfielder, Davis played a great left field and excelled at tracking down, and catching, hard hit balls off the bat of right handed hitters. Her speed and athleticism also made her tough to deal with at the plate and on the base paths. She could beat out ground balls on the infield and could steal bases against any team.
Emily Faulds (2016)- A four-year starter at second base, Faulds was a consistent two-way player with no weakness to her game. In the field she had a great glove and a strong enough arm to make plays up the middle. At the plate she was in the No. 1 or No. 2 spot in all four years of her high school career, consistently getting on base and finding a way to cross home plate.
Rachel Haselgard (2017)- A three-time CAL All-Star, Haselgard was an ultra athletic outfielder that also produced in a big way at the plate. Haselgard played all three outfield positions in high school and she had incredible range, taking away extra base hits on a regular basis. At the plate she always found a way to get on base and was a big time threat on the base paths.
Kelsey Keough (2011)- A slick fielding shortstop earned an All-Star nod as a senior. Keough was quick to the ball in the middle infield and could make plays both up the middle and in the hole. At the plate she was a prototypical top of the lineup hitter that regularly got on base, whether it was by swinging the bat or with a well placed bunt.
Hannah Lorden (2014)- A four-year starter, Lorden played a bunch of different positions in the infield, outfield and on the mound. As a senior she saw time on the mound, third base and was especially strong in center field. At the plate, the All League performer was one of the team's top bats in all four of her high school seasons, hitting in the top three spots in the batting order all four years.
Gabby Muniz (2012)- Muniz played her freshman and sophomore seasons at Rockport High before transferring to Pingree, but she put up big numbers in those two seasons. She was the CAL Division 3 Player of the Year as a freshman in 2011 and followed it up with a spot on the All League team as a sophomore. Muniz had a big bat in the middle of the lineup and played well defensively at multiple positions.
Kayla Parisi (2015)- A big bat in the middle of the lineup, Parisi was one of the team's most feared hitters from her freshman to her senior season. An All League performer, Parisi could hit off any pitcher in the CAL as she had the bat speed to hit fastballs and the bat control to take on offspeed stuff. She was one of Rockport's biggest run producers in all four years of her high school career.
Miranda Roller (2017)- The All-Star shortstop was a potent top of the order bat that always found a way to get on base. Roller could beat out a single on the infield and she could also rip a line drive into the gap for extra bases. Defensively she was rock solid in the middle infield and had a big arm from the left side of the infield.
Lauren Ryan (2020)- A current senior, Ryan was supposed to enter her sixth season of varsity softball. The first baseman and outfielder is already a three-time CAL All-Star, two of those being All League selections. Ryan is known for her dangerous middle of the order bat that sees her regularly hitting the gaps in both right and left center. She is also a home run threat.
Kristin Turner (2012)- A standout pitcher that became the team's No. 1 starter as a freshman and turned into the Cape Ann League Division 3 MVP as a senior. Turner pounded all corners of the strike zone with multiple pitches. Her fastball set everything up but she had other pitches to complement it. She was also a solid hitter that found ways to get on base.
Mollie Watson (2014)- Watson turned in an incredibly consistent four-year career for the Vikings, each one starting behind the plate. She made an immediate impact as a freshman and was a three-time CAL All-Star and two-time All League selection. Watson was elite defensively with a big arm to cut down baserunners. She was also a standout hitter at the top or middle of the order.
