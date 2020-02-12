Betts and Price arrive in Los Angeles eager for new starts

Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Cloudy this evening with periods of light rain and snow after midnight. Some sleet may mix in late. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with periods of light rain and snow after midnight. Some sleet may mix in late. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snowfall around one inch.