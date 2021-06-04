Last month the Gloucester baseball team squeaked out a two-run win over Beverly in a nip-and-tuck game. On Friday afternoon at Nate Ross Field, the Panthers returned the favor.
Beverly had 13 hits to just two for Gloucester and eventually earned a 5-3 with with a two-run rally in the top of the seventh inning.
Panthers head coach Jon Cahill, whose team moves to 5-5, was pleased with his team's execution in its first game since last Saturday.
"It was their first time seeing live pitching all week and they were on it," Cahill said. "To come out with that kind of focus was great to see. We took advantage of the chances we had and got some big hits in the end."
For the Fishermen, the loss drops them to 9-4 in a game where they could never get anything going at the plate.
"We just didn't have a good approach today and we didn't make the plays when we needed to in all facets," Gloucester head coach Rory Gentile said. "We hung around and were in it the whole time but we didn't play well enough to win."
Despite a big advantage in hits and baserunners for Beverly, the game was tied 3-3 when the visitors mounted a game-winning rally.
The Panthers had the top of the order coming up in the seventh, and they delivered in the clutch with four hits and a walk to open the frame, which led to a pair of runs.
Austin Bernard got things started with a single and Griffin Francis followed with a single. Gloucester, however, got an out on the play as Bernard was caught between second and third. Ryan Rushton followed with his third single of the game and, after a Brennan Frost walk, Sam Armbruster knocked in what turned out to be the game winning run with a single down the left field line plating Francis. Rushton then came in to add an insurance run on a Logan Petrosino grounder to third to make it 5-3.
Beverly's top three hitters, Bernard, Francis and Rushton, combined to go 7-for-12 on the game with three runs scored. Rushton led the way with three hits while Bernard and Francis added two hits a piece.
"The top of the order really came through for us," Cahill said. "And the bottom of the order to turn the lineup back to the top a couple of times. Austin really gets things going for us. This was his first game back from an injury and he gave us a big spark."
Beverly reliever Josh Demers worked around a leadoff single from Gloucester's Joseph Orlando in the seventh to pick up the win. He went three scoreless out of the bullpen, allowing one hit and striking out three.
The Panthers got things started early with two runs in the top of the second inning. Armbruster led off with a single, stole second and third then came in to score on a balk to make it 1-0. Ian Visnick then singled down the left field line scoring Casey Bellew, who walked and moved to second on the balk, to make it 2-0.
The damage could have been worse after a Demers single. But Gloucester center fielder Aidan Cornetta threw a strike to home to cut down a base runner for the final out of the inning.
Gloucester went on to take the lead in the third inning as four straight walks to open the inning saw Aidan Cornetta score a run to cut the deficit to 2-1. Zach Abbott followed by lining a double down the left field line to plate Jack Costanzo and starting pitcher Brett Moore to give Gloucester a 3-2 lead.
The Fishermen looked like they weren't done either as they had runners on second and third with nobody out. A strikeout followed and a walk reloaded the bases with one down, but Gloucester could not bring another run home. An out on the bases followed by a fly out ended the threat.
"In the first two innings we were swinging at pitches out of the strike zone and we stopped in the third," Gentile said. "Then we ran ourselves out of the inning. When you don't commit to an approach in an at bat, those things will happen."
Cooper Gavin came out of the bullpen for Beverly with nobody out in the third and settled things down a bit. Although he allowed the two-run double to Abbott to open his outing, he made big pitches to get out of the inning and kept Gloucester off the scoreboard with a one-two-three fourth as well before Demers took over.
Beverly tied the score in the fifth when Bernard singled, moved to second on a passed ball and then came in to score from second on a bloop single from Rushton.
The Panthers host Winthrop on Monday (4:30 p.m.) while Gloucester hosts Marblehead on Monday (4 p.m.) in a battle between the first place team in the Northeastern Conference North and South Divisions.
Beverly 5, Gloucester 3
at Nate Ross Field, Gloucester
Beverly (5-5) 020 010 2| 5
Gloucester (9-4) 003 000 0| 3
Beverly: Austin Bernard, CF, 4-1-2; Griffin Francis, LF, 4-1-2; Ryan Rushton, C, 4-1-3; Brennan Frost, 1B, 2-0-1; Sam Armbruster, SS, 4-1-1; Logan Petrosino, DH, 4-0-0; Casey Bellew, RF, 3-1-1; Ian Visnick, 3B, 3-0-2; Josh Demers, 2B/P, 3-0-1. Totals, 31-13-5.
Gloucester: Jack Costanzo, SS, 3-1-0; Brett Moore, P/CF, 3-1-0; Zach Morris, 3B, 1-0-0; Zach Abbott, 1B, 3-0-1; Zach Oliver, RF, 2-0-0; Danny Hafey, C, 2-0-0; Emerson Marshall, 2B, 3-0-0; Joseph Orlando, DH, 3-0-1; Aidan Cornetta, CF, 2-1-0. Totals, 22-3-2.
RBI: B, Rushton, Armbruster, Petrosino, Visnick; G, Abbott 2, Morris.
WP, Demers; LP, Moore.
||||