The weather may not have featured oppressive heat, high winds and rough seas. But the annual Blackburn Challenge, a 20-plus mile open water rowing race around Cape Ann, was still as difficult as it always is.
Just ask Ben Booth, a Westport, Massachusetts, native and gilded rower who won gold at 19 in the American Rowing Championships. With all of his accolades, he says the Blackburn Challenge is the most grueling race he's competed in.
"The rest is toughness testing: get out there, rip on it and see if you can survive," he said. "It's good because you get so tired during this race, so it's great practice for keeping your smoothness, rhythm and relaxation when you're totally exhausted."
The annual Blackburn Challenge, hosted by Cape Ann Rowing Club, returned to Cape Ann waters this weekend as hundreds of rowers in several different classes of boat, including the fast sliding seat racers and the slower banks dories, competed in the 20-plus mile trek around Cape Ann. Booth finished first in the sliding seat racing singles category, coming in several minutes under the three hour mark.
The race features a jaunt through the Blynman Canal and Annisquam River after the race begins at the Dun Fudgin Boat Ramp behind Gloucester High School. From there it hits open water before finishing up at Pavilion Beach after one final row through a potentially crowded Gloucester Harbor.
It also brings sweat, tears of joy upon crossing the finish line and blisters, as shown by Temple University rower Jacob Cox after finishing the race.
"I normally have calloused hands from extensive training at school, yet they've never been this destroyed," Cox said as she showed off the marks on his hands after rowing 20-plus miles.
The different kinds of rowing in the race are also a big draw. Rowers start out in the Annisquam River and can navigate the current and a tighter race course before it hits the open water for the jaunt around the Cape. In open water, rowers have to battle the elements, rougher seas and less cooperative currents before finishing in the harbor, which is not as choppy as open water but can still be daunting given how crowded it can be, especially around mid day when most of the racers start to finish.
"This is definitely different than traditional races I'm used to, said Jason Dietz, a former U-23 Worlds competitor in 2006 who won gold in the Men's Single Sculls. "But being out here with all the disciplines of rowing makes it feel like a festival. It's work out there, but finishing is rewarding."
For the second consecutive year, Jeb Besser's quad took first place with an overall time of 2:15:00.
Race director Tom Mannle appreciates the increased efficiency with each new year, illustrating his anticipation of a flawless 30th anniversary race in 2020.
