Vote for your favorite championship ring in the Round of 16 all week at GloucesterTimes.com. Today's matchups:
2015 St. John's Prep Wrestling
A 37-0 team record hasn't often, if ever, been matched in North Shore sports history and it's properly represented right on the front of this 2015 state championship wrestling ring. The front facing Eagle is one of the most detailed mascot engravings we've seen, and there's something unique and awesome about the wrestlers grappling on the sides. A truly impressive ring for a truly impressive feat.
VS.
2009 Gloucester Football
The undefeated 2009 "Fighting Fishermen" Super Bowl champions use the little known extra word in the mascot on the sides of this powerful ring. The large red G is as intimidating as trying to stop the Wing-T offense was for this team's foes. One of six undefeated teams in GHS lore, the '09 champs went 13-0 and demolished Bridgewater-Raynham in a snowy Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium.
1993 Peabody Football
The Tanners' 1993 Super Bowl championship ring has the school's signature blue center stone with a golden football in the middle. That's appropriate, as the team's 36-0 victory over St. John's Prep in that year's Division 1 Super Bowl is considered one of the golden moments in the program's 100-plus-year history. The sides feature the school's signature longhorn and each player's custom position.
VS.
Pingree Boys Lacrosse
What's better than a state title? How about a New England championship? This ring represents the fourth straight regional crown for the Highlanders' boys lacrosse program. A great looking piece, it's one of the most colorful in our competition with the mixed navy blue and evergreen 'P' popping off the front the way hard shots popped from the players sticks into opposing nets.
Vote at surveymonkey.com/r/RR6DYB7