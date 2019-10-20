Bochniak drops unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night

BOSTON--Kyle Bochniak found himself in a familiar situation on Friday night.
The Gloucester native made his third UFC appearance at TD Garden and took on a promotional newcomer in Sean Woodson.
Bochniak (8-5, 2-5 UFC) did everything he could to combat the length of the 6-foot-3 Woodson, but it wasn't enough as the Dana White's Contenders' Series graduate earned a unanimous decision with all three judges awarding him all three rounds (30-26, 30-27, 30-27).
"This kid showed he was definitely difficult," Bochniak said. "You can watch all the film you want and get all the tall guys you want that have a good jab, but when you get in there it's different. He moves completely different, he was faster and more explosive than I anticipated and carries a lot of power."
It was Bochniak's return from a 10-month absence off a unanimous decision setback courtesy of Hakeem Dawodu, another promising up and coming prospect, last December.
Bochniak got a lot of credit and notoriety for his Fight of the Night performance with 17-1 Zabit Magomedsharipov, a man several contenders including the likes of co-headliner Yair Rodriguez have refused to fight.
Like Magomedsharipov, Woodson was so long, even longer.
The former boxer used that length to vary his strikes, throw a variety of knees and defend takedowns to earn the unanimous decision.
Woodson (7-0, 1-0) tried to stay on the outside, use his length and fire his trademark knees in the early going and Bochniak had issues with that length.
Bochniak was able to overcome it about two minutes to earn his first and only takedown.
Woodson worked his way against the fence and was able to get up relatively quickly.
That was something that Bochniak saw and his coaches tried to adjust to and something the former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier observed calling the fights for ESPN.
"I tried," Bochniak said. "We wanted to wrestle on the open mat. He was actually pretty smart. He knows his takedown defense against the fence is stronger. He actually kept putting himself against the fence and trying to time me with uppercuts and knees on the outside against the fence. He fought an incredibly smart fight. I have to give it to him."
Bochniak continued to apply the pressure despite the wrestling game failing him.
He pushed forward and continued to get after Woodson, but the lanky striker hit him with a big knee and out struck him in the second round.
Bochniak's pressure did seem to get to Woodson toward the end of the second round when the newcomer started to back peddle.
The third round opened and Bochniak tried to build on that pressure and capitalize on fatigue of Woodson.
"Once I got my hands on him, I felt that he was stronger than I anticipated, he carried more power than I anticipated," Bochniak said. "I knew I was going to have to weigh on him and grind him out in one and two and hope he would tire out and open up in third. I saw him wilt and kept the pressure on, but you have to give him credit, that kid beat my (butt) for three rounds."
Woodson denied 14 of Bochniak's 15 takedowns, something that he worked on between his July Contender's Series fight and Friday night.
With the help of coach and UFC veteran James Krause and teammate and UFC fighter Grant Dawson, Woodson put it the work at Glory MMA to defend the takedown.
"Just being around a guy (James Krause) that had that much experience doing this and a veteran of the game, it helped me out tremendously," Woodson said. "Not just the stuff he showed me on the mat, the talks after, the advice, all that stuff. (James), Grant Dawson, all those guys out of Glory. They've all been here before. I'm really glad I went out there and met those guys."
"I wasn't surprised about that at all," Woodson said of the wrestling heavy plan. "Every time they put a camera in his face, he was saying nothing but 'stand and bang', throw combos. He never mentioned anything about wrestling, but I'm not stupid. I knew he was going to wrestle."
Bochniak totaled 42 significant strikes to the 111 of the victorious Woodson.
Boston MMA legend Joe Lauzon dropped Jonathon Pearce with a first round ground-and-pound knockout and Bochniak's teammate Randy Costa finished Boston Salmon impressively in the first round.
Dominick Reyes knocked out former middleweight champion Chris Weidman in the light heavyweight main event.
