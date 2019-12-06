The first week of winter high school sports tryouts is almost complete, and next week local teams will be seeing their first taste of regular season action.
The Gloucester Daily Times will be taking a deep dive into each team with winter sports previews starting next week. But for now let's take a look at some of storylines heading into the season.
NEC re-aligned again
This will be the first look at the re-aligned Northeastern Conference for the winter season and the subtraction of the Greater Boston League and Revere has Gloucester's conference landscape changed once again.
In hockey, head coach Derek Geary has been hoping his team would be moved into the Northeastern Conference North Division for years now, and this winter he gets his wish as the Fishermen have swapped with Peabody, which is moving to the NEC South.
Gloucester will now have a much more difficult conference schedule, which is a good thing for the long run. The Fishermen will be competing with Beverly, Danvers, Marblehead and Winthrop in the NEC North with Lynn, Peabody, Saugus and Swampscott making up the NEC South Division.
More games against quality programs like the four other NEC North schools is a great thing for the Fishermen as it will make them battle tested. Gloucester is the two-time defending NEC South champ, and the team is looking for a bigger prize this winter.
In basketball, the newly aligned conference will make the Gloucester boys schedule a little more manageable than the difficult conference schedule it played over the past two seasons as the GBL schools were very strong. The Fishermen, however, will be playing a more balanced schedule against schools within their own division.
The girls, however, have a much more difficult conference slate in the NEC North as there are multiple powerhouse teams in the conference.
Both the boys and girls squads will be in the NEC North with Beverly, Danvers, Marblehead, Peabody and Swampscott with Lynn English, Lynn Classical, Salem, Saugus and Winthrop making up the NEC South.
If you thought we finally got some stability in the NEC, think again. Masconomet is joining the fray for the 2020-21 school year, which will lead to more re-alignments. The addition of Masconomet, however, makes a lot of sense for the conference and makes the NEC a 12-team conference again.
Leading scorers back
All three local boys basketball teams, a girls basketball team and both hockey teams have their leading scorers returning to the lineup this season.
The Gloucester boys will be led by reigning NEC South MVP Marcus Montagnino, a senior who scored 19 points per game last season and is closing in on 1,000 career points.
Junior Gavyn Hillier returns to the Rockport front court after scoring over 15 points per game last season while senior Kellen Furse is back in the Manchester Essex back court after scoring just under 14 points per game a year ago.
Sophomore Kylie Schrock was one of the North Shore's leading scorers last season and she returns to the Rockport lineup after putting up 19 points per game as a freshman.
On the ice, Gloucester has its top two scorers back from a year ago in sophomore Jack Costanzo, who scored 50 points as a freshman, and junior E.J. Field, who scored 45 points last season and has 88 points for his career.
Junior Rowan Silva is back on Rockport's top line after leading the team with 12 points a season ago.
Returning All-Star performers
Boys Basketball: Kellen Furse, Sr., Manchester Essex; Gavyn Hillier, Jr., Rockport; Marcus Montagnino, Sr., Gloucester; Dane Moruzzi, Sr., Manchester Essex.
Girls Basketball: None.
Hockey: Jack Costanzo, Soph., Gloucester; E.J. Field, Sr., Gloucester; Rowan Silva, Jr., Rockport; Connor Vittands, Sr., Gloucester.
Indoor Track: Mia Cromwell, Sr., Manchester Essex; Will Kenney, Jr., Manchester Essex.
Swimming: Elizabeth Athanas, Jr., Manchester Essex; Shea Furse, Soph., Manchester Essex; Sam Groleau, Jr., Gloucester; Caroline McKay, Soph., Gloucester.
Wrestling: Liam Donahue, Sr., Gloucester.
