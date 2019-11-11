WINTHROP — The Rockport boys soccer team knew what it was in for in Monday’s Division 4 North Semifinal at Winthrop High School against Dorchester’s Burke High School.
The fifth-seeded Burke Bulldogs were one of, if not the, quickest team in pursuit that No. 8 Rockport has played all season, and the Vikings were looking to counter that by keeping the ball on the ground and making quick decisions.
“I thought we were ready to play. We just came out a little too tentative in the first half,” Rockport head coach Dave Curley said. “You have to be quick against that team because they can close in on you. I don’t think there is one kid on the roster that thinks the team played their best soccer today. But that’s a credit to them. They got this far because of that attitude. They have high expectations for themselves and they’re always looking to raise the bar.”
It was Burke (16-5-1) that controlled possession over the first 40 minutes. The Bulldogs were excellent playing balls in the air and were all over Rockport in the back line and in the midfield, which made it tough for Rockport to generate enough quality scoring chances.
The Vikings (11-5-5), however, were up to the challenge on the defensive side of the field, disrupting Burke in the box with strong footwork and positioning. Burke broke through in the 28th minute when Brener Cardoso’s cross from the left wing found the foot of Domingos Tavares in traffic in the middle of the box. Tavares found a crease and put the ball just inside the left post for a 1-0 lead.
“Them scoring in the first half and taking the lead got us away from our game a little bit,” Curley said.” Our strengths are wing play and keeping the ball on the ground and in the first half, especially after we got down, we started playing more vertical than we’re accustomed to playing. They attack with five guys up top and when we got vertical they were able to counter it.”
In the second half, the field started to tilt in Rockport’s direction as its depth started to show. The Vikings figured out the Bulldogs’ attack and started playing their game, which kept Burke’s talented crop of scorers out of harms way Rockport started to earn corner kicks, free kicks and throw-ins from the sideline, which play like free kicks with the way Austin Matus can throw from the sideline into the box, but could not find the bounce they needed to finish the job.
Rockport’s best chance came in the middle of the second half when Nick Costa fired a beautiful cross from the left wing that found the head of Andrew Guelli. But a well positioned Lourenco Pereira in net for Burke was all over the attempt and made the save to keep his team ahead 1-0.
Burke extended that lead in the final five minutes when Rockport was picking up the aggression in an attempt to get the tying goal. With the goal keeper up around midfield to keep the attack going, Tavares was able to get behind everyone and he put it in the open net for a 2-0 Burke lead and eventual win.
“In the second half they really settled in and played well,” Curley said. “We had our chances. We just couldn’t get one to go.”
Despite the loss, Curley was quick to credit the team for the season it put together, reaching the sectional semifinals for the first time since 2012.
“In the big picture, this was a great season and a great group to coach,” he said. “The seniors put in a lot of preparation to get to this point. Only a half dozen teams in our history have reached this point and they’re one of them. They earned their success.”
