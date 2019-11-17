Throughout the season, the Manchester Essex boys soccer team has been able to smother opponents with a possession based attack.
On Sunday in the Division 4 North Finals, however, Burke found a way to stymie that possession attack with high pressure on the Manchester Essex backs. That combined with a Burke goal in the first four minutes took the Hornets out of their game in an eventual 4-0 loss at Manning Field.
With the win, Burke takes home the Division 4 North championship and improves to 17-5-1. Manchester Essex finishes up the season at 15-3-4 after its fourth finals appearance in the last six seasons.
"They did a good job high pressuring us and it took away our possession style of attack," Hornets head coach Rob Bilsbury said. "Hats off to them for that. We knew we were playing a type of team that's electric up top and it was going to come down to who scored first."
Burke scored first in the fourth minute when a Domingo Gomes shot in the middle of the box deflected off of a Manchester Essex back and took a fortunate bounce inside the right post for a 1-0 lead.
"When that happens early, you're going to press," Bilsbury said. "And you're going to be more susceptible to a counter."
Even when forced to play a different style, Manchester Essex still generated its share of scoring opportunities in the first half, but it just could not connect for a finish.
The Hornet's best chance of the first half came in the 13th minute when Kai Carroll served a free kick into the box that found its way onto the foot of Marcos Pasquale to the left of the goal, who shot around a pair of Burke backs but his shot hit the right post.
Just one minute later, Manchester Essex had another nice chance when a through ball found Naderson Curtis, but a Burke back applied enough pressure to help force his shot wide of the left post.
Manchester Essex had several strong passing sequences, but the Burke defense was quick in pursuit to end the threats.
"We talk about it every single day, pressure from the beginning of the game to the end," Burke head coach Joao Barros said. "Defense is what wins these games. We trust in our offense but we know we have to defend well if we want to win this deep into the tournament."
Burke took a 1-0 lead into the half and came out playing its best soccer of the day in the second half with two quality chances in the opening four minutes. But Thomas Birkeland made a key slide tackle on a Burke striker in the box to keep it a one-score game.
Eventually, Burke's pressure paid off as Jayvon Lopes put one short side just inside the left post from 20-yards away for a 2-0 Burke lead.
"That goal was the difference maker in the game," Barros said. "Jayvon showed what a clever player he is there. A lot of players would have shot right with more net to work with, but he saw the goalie moving a little bit that way and he shot it inside the post."
Manchester Essex had another chance in the 65th minute with a penalty kick, but the shot went wide of the right post and Burke kept the 2-0 lead.
In the final 15 minutes, the Hornets had to get more aggressive and picked up the offensive pressure. But Burke defended well and scored twice more in transition when Gomes got his second of the day in the 72nd minute and Khalid Abdi scored in the last five minutes to make it 4-0.
"I'm not super upset about the final score because we had to bring it if we wanted to equalize the game," Bilsbury said. "They're very good in transition, so dangerous with the ball and that extra pressure left us vulnerable to that."
Despite the loss, Bilsbury was quick to credit the team for putting together one of the most successful campaigns in program history. The team won the Cape Ann League Baker Division for the fourth season in a row, finished unbeaten in league play for the first time in program history and beat Masconomet for the first time in program history.
"Credit to the boys for putting together an unprecedented season," Bilsbury said. "I can't say enough about the senior leadership, they all contributed and won the Cape Ann League all four years. Today wasn't our today but you can't let it take away from what was an amazing season."
