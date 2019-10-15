The Manchester Essex golf team came into the annual Old Cape Ann Classic against Rockport and Ipswich needing one win to clinch the program’s first league title since 2013.
At the end of the round at Ipswich Country Club, the Hornets were the big winners on the day, taking home two wins and the Cape Ann League Baker Division championship.
Manchester Essex turned in the high score of the day with 118 points to grab two wins.
Rockport was next, going 1-1 with 108 points while Ipswich scored 82.
Manchester Essex’s Ian Taliaferro and Rockport’s Will Cahill were the medalists on the day with 25 points each.
The Hornets got a very consistent and steady performance up and down the lineup. Sam Athanas had 20 points on the day, Sam Rice had 19 while Charlie Gendron, Theo Parianos and Sean O’Neill each scored 18.
Jake Engel had a big day for Rockport with the next highest overall score on the day, 23 points. Bowen Slingluff scored 22.
The Hornets improve to 9-2 on the season with the wins and one league match remains at Hamilton-Wenham on Wednesday (3:30 p.m.). Rockport, on the other hand, finishes up the regular season at 8-6.
The top two golfers from each CAL team will compete in the CAL open on Thursday at Far Corner Golf Course in Boxford (9 a.m.). Both Manchester Essex and Rockport will also be in action at the Division 3 North Sectional Tournament on Monday at Sandy Burr Golf Club in Wayland. Both teams and individuals will be competing for a spot in the State Tournament on Monday, October 28.
