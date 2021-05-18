Tuesday's Cape Ann League crossover girls lacrosse game between Manchester Essex and Newburyport was a game of runs.
The Clippers scored the first five goals of the game only to see the Hornets battle back to tie the game with six straight goals in the second and third frames. In the end, it was Newburyport that made one final run, putting together four straight goals in the third and fourth quarters to pull away for a 15-11 win at Hyland Field.
"It was great to have a good, competitive game today," said Newburyport head coach Catherine Batchelder, whose team remains unbeaten at 4-0 on the season. "(Manchester Essex) Plays a backer zone and it gave us trouble at times, but in the third and especially the fourth quarter we were able to put some people in positions to get through it."
Despite the loss, Manchester Essex head coach Nan Gorton could only praise her team's effort.
"That was the best game we've played all year against a very good team," said the head coach of Hornets, who fell to 1-3 with the loss. "You take away some of the jitters early on and we were right with them the entire way. I thought we played well on both ends of the field, they just had one more push than we did late."
Lily Athanas scored for Manchester Essex on a re-start with five minutes to play in the third quarter, its sixth straight goal to turn a 7-1 deficit into a 7-7 tie.
The visiting Clippers, however, controlled play the rest of the way.
Lily Pons put home a pass from Samantha King to give Newburyport an 8-7 lead after three. The visitors took that momentum into the fourth quarter as goals from King, Rita Cahalane and Pons, coming just 64 seconds apart, gave them a commanding, 11-7 lead with just over nine minutes to play.
The Clippers started to pull away thanks to some adjustments made on the draw. Manchester Essex, which became the first team to come within 12 goals of Newburyport this season, got back into the game with its work on draw controls, but Newburyport won seven of eight draws in the third and fourth quarters and then converted their possessions to pull away.
"We had a lot of trouble on the draw in the second and third quarters but made some nice adjustments in the fourth," Batchelder said. "It came down to a couple of bounces our way which makes a big difference in a tight game.”
King added three more fourth quarter goals to help build a lead as big as 15-9 before Gianna Huet found the net for Manchester Essex twice in the last minute to cap the scoring at 15-11.
King led the way for the Clippers with four goals, all in the final frame, and two assists. Emily Fuller had three goals and an assist while Liberty Palermino had a pair to help pace Newburyport early on. The Clippers also got offensive help from Anna Afolter (goal, two assists), Pons (two goals), Isabella Rosa (goal, assist) and Olivia McDonald (goal).
Huet led the Hornets with five goals and an assist. Athanas had four goals and an assist while Mercedes O'Neil scored twice.
It was the Clippers that came out strong, taking a 5-0 lead after one and extending that edge to 7-1 in the middle of the second quarter.
"We came out strong out of the gate and it's a good thing we did," Batchelder said. "Momentum switched pretty quickly."
Manchester Essex started mounting its comeback bid in the second quarter, when O'Neil finally got them on the scoreboard after going scoreless for just under 19 minutes. Huet and Athanas added late second quarter tallies to make it 7-3, Newburyport at the break.
The Hornets then came out in the second half with four straight goals, two from Huet and two from Athanas to tie the game at 7-7.
"In the first half they were all over us in transition," Gorton said. "But we started winning the draw in the second quarter and good things happen when you win the draw. I was really proud of the way they battled back after a tough start."
Manchester Essex returns to action on Monday at home against Georgetown (4 p.m.). Newburyport travels to Lynnfield on Friday (4:45 p.m.)