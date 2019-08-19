Gloucester's best dory tandems made their way up to Lunenburg, Nova Scotia this weekend for the second leg of the 2019 International Dory Races.
While the local rowers won the majority of the races back in June at the Jodrey State Fish Pier in Gloucester, winning three of four races; the rowers from Lunenburg returned the favor this weekend by winning three of five contested race on their home course.
That means Gloucester and Lunenburg have split the two legs of the 2019 races.
The Gloucester contingent was led by brothers Sam and Peter Taormina, who made the trek to Canada for the second year in a row and pulled out their second win in a row in Lunenburg to win the last race of the day in the Men's Division. The Taormina brothers, who picked up Gloucester's lone win in Canada in 2018, won a thrilling race over Canada's Jason Mossman and Arthur Delaney by less than two seconds. Gloucester's Men's Division winners finished with a time of 10:11.13 while Mossman and Delaney were just behind them at 10:13.
Gloucester's other victory came in the first race of the day from the junior crew of Jack Fernandes and Jakob Parpart picked up their first win in International competition, finishing the half mile course with a time of 7:21.44, over a minute ahead of Canada's Olivia Bunnell-Croft and Sophia Hatt (8:30).
While Gloucester won the first and last race, Canada came away with the win in the other three races.
In the Mixed Doubles race, multiple time champs Robert Fox and Lisa Tanner (6:24.44) edged out Gloucester's Alex Pizzimenti and Jeff Muise (6:25.22).
In the Women's race, Canada's Taylor and Danielle Dempsey finished with a time of 6:39.26, only five seconds ahead of Gloucester's Kristen Burnham and Alexis Novello, who won the International Race in June.
In the Master's Division Canada's Walter Nickerson and Willie Wells topped Gloucester's Erik Dombrowski and Mike Harmon by only three seconds.
Saturday's races wrap up the 2019 dory racing season. Gloucester's top dory tandems will be back in action next June for the 2020 races back in Gloucester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.