GLOUCESTER
Head coach: Armando Marnoto (15th season, 9th in current stint)
Last year's record: 8-2
Captains: Aiden Almeida, Sr., Def.; Andrew Coelho, Sr., F/Mid.; Jack Patten, Sr., Def.; Max Sperry, Sr., GK.
Key returning players: Kayky Barbosa, Jr., Mid.; Geremy Palacios, Jr., F; Gino Tripoli, Soph., Mid.
Strengths: The Fishermen have a strong returning core including its leading scorer in Coelho and a great defense.
Concerns: Gloucester is looking to get off to faster starts once the regular season begins.
Coach's Outlook: "We've had strong leadership from our captains, who have all been on the varsity for the last two or three years. We want to compete for the NEC South championship and get into the tournament. The team is excited to be playing with no restrictions this season."
Season Opener: Thursday at Saugus (4:30 p.m.)
ROCKPORT
Head coach: Jason Rutkauskas (1st season)
Last year's record: 4-1-5 (CAL Baker champs)
Captains: Colby Kellly, Sr., F/Mid.; Benan Murdock, Sr., Mid.; Mike Nocella, Jr., Def.
Key returning players: Lucas Sappia, Sr., F; Atticus Anderson, Soph.; Mid.; Ed Merz, Soph., Mid.
Strengths: The team has versatility all over the field and strong leadership from its captains.
Concerns: The Vikings were hit hard by graduation and have a lot of new faces in the lineup.
Coach's Outlook: "Our first goal is always to contend for the league and get into the tournament. It's a fairly young team but the leadership is strong and a lot of these guys know what it's like to play in big games."
Season opener: Friday vs. Amesbury (6 p.m.)
MANCHESTER ESSEX
Head coach: Rob Bilsbury (22nd season)
Last year's record: 5-3-2
Captains: Eli Cox, Sr., Mid.; Naderson Curtis, Sr., F; Jagger Nowak, Sr., Def.; Beren Schmidt, Sr., Mid.
Key returning players: Roemer DeWidt, Sr., Def.; George Brown, Sr., Mid.; Theo Brown, Sr., Def.
Strengths: The Hornets return 16 seniors including the 2020 CAL Baker Player of the Year in Curtis.
Concerns: The team is still working on its on field communication.
Coach's outlook: "We have a lot of returning talent and I've never had a group of senior leaders like this before. They're all putting in the work and playing the game the right way. This is an experienced team but they keep getting better and adding to their individual games. That attitude rubs off on the rest of the team."
Season opener: Wednesday at Ipswich (4 p.m.)