Gloucester boys soccer coach Armando Marnoto could not say enough about his team's experience and leadership so far this fall.
The Fishermen, coming off of an 8-2 season and the best record in the NEC South in last year's COVID-19 abbreviated season, return a slew of key contributors from that squad and the team enters the 2021 season with some serious optimism.
"We have a lot of returning players, players that have played since they were freshmen," said Marnoto, in his ninth season in his current stint as head coach. "Because of that we can play a brand new system. I've reminded these guys about the lumps they took when they were youngsters and how it is now paying off."
Gloucester is looking to be more direct moving up and down the field this season and will be switching to a 4-2-3-1 look.
"With the leadership we have this year we want to be very direct in our attacks and our passing," Marnoto said.
Leading the way for Gloucester on the pitch and from a leadership perspective are its four senior captains.
On the offensive end of the field senior striker and midfielder Andrew Coelho returns after establishing himself as one of the Northeastern Conference's best offensive weapons. Coelho can score from anywhere on the field as he can play on the wing and in the middle of the field. He also developed into a great playmaker a season ago as well.
"Andrew really popped as a sophomore and then came back and improved even more last season," Marnoto said. "He knows how to score and he knows how to get his teammates involved."
After Coelho, Gloucester's three other captains play on defense. Senior Jack Patten is back for his fourth year starting on the back line and he will be Gloucester's most important player in the middle of the defense. Senior Aidan Almeida is also back on defense and will be playing a wing role. Both seniors have the quickness and speed to hang with talented strikers and the ability to clear the ball out of harms way.
The final senior captains is goal keeper Max Sperry, another experienced senior that has been a varsity player since his freshman season, snatching the starting job as a sophomore before turning himself into one of the team's strengths. Sperry is calm under pressure and has the athleticism to go side-to-side to make saves.
Juniors Geremy Palacios and Kayky Barbosa also return on the offensive end of the field while sophomore Gino Tripoli has emerged in the midfield after seeing a lot of action as a freshman. Marnoto also praised the preseason play of sophomore Brendan Anderton, a newcomer to the starting lineup.
This fall the Fishermen will be competing in the NEC South Division and Division 3 if they make the postseason. Gloucester joins Marblehead, Salem, Saugus and Winthrop in the NEC South with Beverly, Danvers, Masconomet, Peabody and Swampscott comprising the North. Gloucester had the best record in the NEC South a year ago (a conference champ was not crowned in the NEC in the fall season) and are looking to be right back at the top of the standings.
"Early on it's looking like Marblehead is going to be our biggest competition in the conference," Marnoto said. "And the North teams are tough every night. But with our talent and experience I think we are going to be one of the hunted teams this year. I think the team is up for the challenge."
Rutkauskas takes over in Rockport
For the first time in more than three decades, Rockport will have a new head coach on the sidelines. Jason Rutkauskas takes over the program for Dave Curley, who retired after the 2020 season with over 40 years coaching in the program.
Rutkauskas is new to the Rockport program, but a familiar face to the local soccer season as he was an assistant coach in Gloucester under Marnoto in recent years and is heavily involved in Cape Ann Youth Soccer.
"I'm lucky that I get to come into a program with such a great culture that coach Curley built," Rutkauskas said. "The team is enthusiastic about the sport and knows how to play. I'm excited to get the regular season started with them."
On the pitch, the Vikings lost a lot to graduation but have some seasoned veterans returning to the fold.
Senior captains Colby Kelly and Benan Murdock lead the way on the offensive side of the field. Kelly can play both the wing and in the middle of the field and can also switch between striker and midfield thanks to his all around skill set. Murdock returns to the center midfield after a big junior season where he earned a league All-Star nod. Murdock is one of the league's top playmakers.
On defense, junior captain Mike Nocella will anchor the unit. He is in his third varsity season and has already established himself as a strong presence on the back line against tough competition.
"Mike anchors our defense and he's such a leader back there," Rutkauskas said. "And Cam and Benan are so talented out there. We can move them around a bunch and they're both making players where we put them."
Senior Sam Finer steps into the starting goal keeper role this fall while sophomores Ed Merz and Atticus Anderson have both been playing well in the midfield.
The Vikings enter the season as defending CAL Baker champs after a 2020 season that saw them lose only one game. Competing with the likes of Amesbury, Hamilton-Wenham, Georgetown, Manchester Essex and Ipswich, the Vikings are looking to be at or near the top of a tough league once again.
"Our goal is always to win the CAL and get into the tournament," Rutkauskas said. "We're a little young but I think we will be competitive against everyone with the type of versatility and leadership we have."
Hornets reloaded
In his 22nd season as head coach, Rob Bilsbury has never seen a senior class this large. The Hornets have 16 seniors on the roster in 2021, including several key returning contributors from last year's CAL Baker runner up.
"It's awesome (to have this many seniors)," Bilsbury said. "The kids have been plugged in during the preseason and continue to grow as a group. When you have your seniors leading the way like this it makes the entire team comfortable."
With returning seniors comes returning talent, and none are more talented than 2020 CAL Player of the Year Naderson Curtis, a senior captain. The striker led the CAL Baker in scoring a year ago and has only added to his game this season. Curtis' talent was on full display in Saturday's preseason jamboree at Hyland Field, where he popped five goals in two halves of play.
"He's obviously a really talented player and such a consistent presence at striker," Bilsbury said. "But the best part about him is his leadership. He's always the first one to praise a freshman or a sophomore for a good play. When you have a player of that caliber with that kind of attitude and relationship with his teammates it makes the entire team around him better."
The Hornets also return 2020 CAL All-Star Beren Schmidt, a senior captain and defensive center midfielder that is a big transition player for the Hornets. Senior midfielder Eli Cox and senior back Jagger Nowak are the team's other two captains as both are jumping back into big roles this season.
Seniors Theo Brown and Roemer DeWidt return to the back line with senior George Brown back in the midfield.
Senior Theo Parianos steps in goal after moving to soccer from the golf team, where he played in 2020.
"Goalie was looking like the one spot we didn't have until Theo came out to play," Bilsbury said. "He's very solid in there and he has a ton of experienced backs in front of him."
The Hornets look like one of the teams to beat in the CAL Baker Division and are also hoping to have a deep tournament run in Division 4.
"These guys have all been there before so they know how to compete in this big Cape Ann League games," Bilsbury said. "Hopefully we can turn that experience into a nice tournament run."